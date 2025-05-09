Natural Grocers Delivers Record Sales, Earnings in Q2
In Q2, branded products accounted for 8.6% of total sales, up from 8.5% a year ago, driven in part by new products. During the quarter, the retailer launched 22 new Natural Grocers brand items.
Also during Q2, the grocer opened new stores in Brownsville and Waco, both in Texas. Store unit growth and development continue to be company priorities. During fiscal 2025, the retailer plans to open three to four new stores and relocate or remodel two to four stores. In the future, it plans to open six to eight new stores per year.
Based on the strong Q2 results, Natural Grocers is increasing its fiscal 2025 outlook. Daily average comparable-store sales growth is projected to be 6.5% to 7.5%, while diluted earnings per share is expected to be $1.78 to $1.86.
“In light of the broader macro environment, we are monitoring consumer trends closely,” said Isley. “To date, we have not observed any indicators of softer demand for our products, trade-down or fewer items per basket.”
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 167 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.