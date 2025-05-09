Natural Grocers Delivers Record Sales, Earnings in Q2

Sales growth remained robust in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.’s second quarter, ended March 31.

Net sales increased 9% from the prior-year period to $335.8 million. Daily average comparable-store sales rose 8.9%, and on a two-year basis, the increase accelerated to 16.4%. Daily average comparable-transaction count increased 5.9%. Daily average comparable-transaction size increased 2.8% — the fifth consecutive quarter with an increase in items per basket and modest inflation.

For Q2, gross margin increased 100 basis points to 30.3%, driven by higher product margin, which the company primarily attributed to effective promotions.

"Sales growth continued to be broad-based across product categories, geographic regions and store vintages, and was relatively consistent throughout the second quarter," said Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers. "We believe there is a continuing trend in consumers' prioritization of health and wellness, including a heightened focus on food and nutrition, and that we are well positioned to capitalize on this dynamic. New customers are increasingly drawn to our relevant value offering of high-quality, natural and organic products at Always Affordable prices. Furthermore, we are enhancing customer engagement through our effective marketing initiatives, compelling offers and {N}power rewards program."

Net income for the company increased 64.6% to $13.1 million, with diluted earnings per share of 56 cents. Adjusted EBITDA increased 33.3% to $26.3 million.