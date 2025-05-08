Amazon Makes Sorting Packages Easier for Delivery Station Employees

VASS shines a green O, indicating to the Amazon employee which package needs to be picked (and a red shape on those that shouldn’t be picked) and placed in the corresponding destination bag.

Amazon is testing new technology that will help employees at delivery stations more efficiently identify and sort packages before they’re loaded onto delivery vans.

Vision Assisted Sort Station (VASS) uses computer vision and projection technology similar to the Vision Assisted Package Retrieval (VAPR) system in Amazon’s delivery vans.

When packages arrive at Amazon delivery stations from local fulfillment and sortation centers, employees sort and stow them in bags that then get loaded into vans by delivery route to customers’ doorsteps. During this process, VASS will create a static buffer area, holding multiple packages, which it spotlights with visual cues to help employees quickly identify the right ones without the need to look at a screen or device. In parallel, the destination bags are brought to employees, so they no longer have to walk.

"VASS is a powerful example of how we're innovating at Amazon to make work easier for our teams," said Chris Harris, Amazon’s director of logistics engineering. "VASS helps simplify decision-making for our employees and speeds up the process of getting packages where they need to go.”