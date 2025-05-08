Amazon Makes Sorting Packages Easier for Delivery Station Employees
Amazon is exploring an under-roof application in its delivery stations for the technology so the cameras can scan packages on a conveyor belt when they arrive at a stow station.
VASS shines a green O, indicating to the employee which package needs to be picked (and a red shape on those that shouldn’t be picked) and placed in the corresponding destination bag, which is brought directly to the employee.
“It's sophisticated technology under the hood,” Harris added, “but what our employees experience is something simple, intuitive and genuinely helpful."
Based on early VAPR tests, Amazon teams saw a 67% reduction in perceived physical and mental effort for drivers and more than 30 minutes saved per route.
Early testing of VASS at Amazon’s Innovation Center DNZ3, in Dortmund, Germany, showed promising results:
- Reduced mental load for employees, who no longer need to memorize destinations or constantly reference their handheld devices or screens
- Increased accuracy with a substantial decrease in mis-sorts at pilot stations
- Greater efficiency through improved sort time per package, as employees were able to manage a buffer of up to 10 packages simultaneously, versus just two with conventional methods
- Enhanced flexibility, because the system decouples sorting performance from machine sequencing, allowing employees to work at their own pace
Currently in pilot phase, VASS is scheduled for implementation across some of Amazon’s delivery stations in Europe and the United States, starting in 2027.
This technology builds on Amazon's VAPR, which is embedded into delivery vans that automatically project a green “O” on all packages that need to be delivered once the van arrives at a delivery location, and red shapes on all other packages. Through an audio and visual cue, VAPR prompts the driver to confirm that it has found the right packages before the driver even needs to enter the cargo area.