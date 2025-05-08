dunnhumby and Bridg Reveal Strategic Partnership

Tech companies dunnhumby and Bridg have teamed up to deliver unique retail media and loyalty solutions.

dunnhumby, a global provider of AI customer data science, and Bridg, an identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform powering the Rippl data and media network, have formed a strategic partnership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bridg to deliver unique retail media and loyalty solutions,” said Leo Nagdas, head of corporate development at Cincinnati-based dunnhumby, which works with such brands as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, and L'Oréal. “Our combined capabilities help retailers and brands drive incremental customer value by delivering personalized, privacy-compliant and relevant experiences across all channels.”

The collaboration also addresses a key challenge in the retail media sector: the disproportionate allocation of advertising investment.