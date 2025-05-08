 Skip to main content

dunnhumby and Bridg Reveal Strategic Partnership

Entities aim to enhance retailers’ and brands’ customer reach, engagement and retail media activation
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
dunnhumby Bridg Logos Main Image
Tech companies dunnhumby and Bridg have teamed up to deliver unique retail media and loyalty solutions.

dunnhumby, a global provider of AI customer data science, and Bridg, an identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform powering the Rippl data and media network, have formed a strategic partnership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bridg to deliver unique retail media and loyalty solutions,” said Leo Nagdas, head of corporate development at Cincinnati-based dunnhumby, which works with such brands as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, and L'Oréal. “Our combined capabilities help retailers and brands drive incremental customer value by delivering personalized, privacy-compliant and relevant experiences across all channels.”

[RELATED: Dunnhumby Enhances Retail Media Platform]

The collaboration also addresses a key challenge in the retail media sector: the disproportionate allocation of advertising investment.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Currently, 85% of U.S. retail media spend flows into the top two retail media networks,” noted Steve Dietch, chief revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Bridg, a division of Cardlytics Inc. “This leaves a significant gap for retailers who possess rich customer insights and valuable audiences, but lack the holistic media strategy that Bridg and dunnhumby can now offer.” 

According to the companies, the partnership will allow retailers to:

  • Create new data assets by considerably expanding their first-party customer data using Bridg’s exclusive identity resolution technology.
  • Deepen customer understanding, enhance reach and elevate loyalty via dunnhumby’s Shopper Insights Platform and loyalty and customer engagement suite.
  • Maximize media monetization opportunities through a combination of dunnhumby’s AI-powered Retail Media Platform and Bridg’s Rippl retail media network, the largest consortium of regional grocers and convenience stores in the United States.

Meanwhile, the partnership will permit brands to:

  • Unlock access to uniquely calibrated audiences that drive your brand goals. Make use of national, regional and custom segmentation options from dunnhumby and Bridg, including access to Rippl’s 130 million-plus shoppers with SKU-level purchase insights, and dunnhumby’s retail media data science and consulting prowess.
  • Strategically allocate budgets across media networks. Implement a multi-network approach for optimal performance – and a strong return on investment.
  • Provide customer-centric omnichannel experiences at every touchpoint. Tap into a comprehensive inventory of digital and physical media to connect with shoppers seamlessly throughout their purchase journey.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds