dunnhumby and Bridg Reveal Strategic Partnership
Entities aim to enhance retailers’ and brands’ customer reach, engagement and retail media activation
“Currently, 85% of U.S. retail media spend flows into the top two retail media networks,” noted Steve Dietch, chief revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Bridg, a division of Cardlytics Inc. “This leaves a significant gap for retailers who possess rich customer insights and valuable audiences, but lack the holistic media strategy that Bridg and dunnhumby can now offer.”
According to the companies, the partnership will allow retailers to:
- Create new data assets by considerably expanding their first-party customer data using Bridg’s exclusive identity resolution technology.
- Deepen customer understanding, enhance reach and elevate loyalty via dunnhumby’s Shopper Insights Platform and loyalty and customer engagement suite.
- Maximize media monetization opportunities through a combination of dunnhumby’s AI-powered Retail Media Platform and Bridg’s Rippl retail media network, the largest consortium of regional grocers and convenience stores in the United States.
Meanwhile, the partnership will permit brands to:
- Unlock access to uniquely calibrated audiences that drive your brand goals. Make use of national, regional and custom segmentation options from dunnhumby and Bridg, including access to Rippl’s 130 million-plus shoppers with SKU-level purchase insights, and dunnhumby’s retail media data science and consulting prowess.
- Strategically allocate budgets across media networks. Implement a multi-network approach for optimal performance – and a strong return on investment.
- Provide customer-centric omnichannel experiences at every touchpoint. Tap into a comprehensive inventory of digital and physical media to connect with shoppers seamlessly throughout their purchase journey.