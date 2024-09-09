Family Dollar Opts for dunnhumby AI Platform

The Family Dollar category management and merchandising platform will consist of two key parts: dunnhumby Assortment, a next-generation assortment solution that leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and uses predictive analytics to quantify which products should be selected for each store, before forecasting the impact of assortment changes across every location, and dunnhumby Shop, a web-based AI-powered data tool created to deliver comprehensive aggregated insights about shopper behavior and identify the latest category trends. Employing this platform, Family Dollar will be able to localize assortments to provide its customers with the right assortment at just the right time.

“The entire dunnhumby team is honored to be selected by Family Dollar, after a competitive review, as their strategic partner for category management and merchandising,” said Matt O’Grady, president of the Americas for Cincinnati-based dunnhumby, whose AI-powered solutions are used by around 60 retailers, 1,250 CPGs and 15,000 professionals. “In today’s hyper-competitive retail environment, Family Dollar recognizes that putting their customers first is crucial for growth and customer retention.”

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,397 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 4. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.