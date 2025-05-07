 Skip to main content

NielsenIQ, VusionGroup to Bring New Level of Connectivity to Physical Commerce

Tech companies partner on advanced data and AI-powered solutions to help manufacturers and retailers maximize sales performance
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Grocery Shoppig
NielsenIQ and VusionGroup's partnership aims to enhance consumer preference for retailers and suppliers alike.

Global consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ (NIQ) is joining forces with VusionGroup, a provider of smart digital labels, retail IoT and customer data solutions for physical commerce. This strategic collaboration empowers manufacturers and retailers to maximize their sales performance by harnessing data and using connected technologies that digitize physical stores.

Operating in more than 100 countries, both companies are global leaders in their respective domains. This combined expertise and technology, which includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, serves thousands of retailers and manufacturers in the consumer goods sectors. The primary objective of the collaboration is to integrate NIQ's and VusionGroup’s retail point-of-sales data, shelf insights and consumer data sets. This integration will help optimize assortment and merchandising tactics and promotion and pricing management, as well as increase supply chain efficiency.

[RELATED: GroceryTech 2025 to Demystify AI and Computer Vision]

The combined services will be available in the United States, France and Italy first; however, NIQ and VusionGroup are aiming for a rapid penetration of further retail markets in EMEA and North America. Ultimately, the collaboration will enhance consumer preference for retailers and suppliers alike, according to the companies.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"This exciting relationship demonstrates our continued commitment to revolutionize the way retailers and manufacturers approach growth and consumer engagement,” said Tracey Massey, COO of NIQ. “It is yet another perfect example of how combining cutting-edge AI technology and data insights can help the industry become smarter and more efficient.”

Chicago-based NIQ aims to deliver complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and new pathways to growth. Its global reach covers approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. 

Thierry Gadou, chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, added: “We are excited to collaborate with NielsenIQ in this strategic alliance that brings a new level of intelligence and connectivity to physical commerce. By combining our expertise in digital labels and retail IoT with NielsenIQ´s advanced consumer insights and data solutions, we are empowering retailers and manufacturers to make smarter decisions, optimize their operations and ultimately drive greater performance across their businesses. This is a significant step in transforming the retail landscape, connecting VusionGroup’s advanced technology to NIQ data.”

Based in France, VusionGroup serves more than 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. By leveraging IoT and data technologies, the company empowers retailers to reimagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected and data-driven assets. 

﻿VusionGroup Chief Commercial Officer Jim Norred is a speaker at this year’s GroceryTech event, Progressive Grocer’s annual conference, which will take place June 10-12 in Dallas. Norred’s session, “Smart Shelves, Smarter Stores” will discuss how sensor technology and real-time analytics are streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks, and enabling dynamic pricing to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds