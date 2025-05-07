NielsenIQ, VusionGroup to Bring New Level of Connectivity to Physical Commerce

Global consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ (NIQ) is joining forces with VusionGroup, a provider of smart digital labels, retail IoT and customer data solutions for physical commerce. This strategic collaboration empowers manufacturers and retailers to maximize their sales performance by harnessing data and using connected technologies that digitize physical stores.

Operating in more than 100 countries, both companies are global leaders in their respective domains. This combined expertise and technology, which includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, serves thousands of retailers and manufacturers in the consumer goods sectors. The primary objective of the collaboration is to integrate NIQ's and VusionGroup’s retail point-of-sales data, shelf insights and consumer data sets. This integration will help optimize assortment and merchandising tactics and promotion and pricing management, as well as increase supply chain efficiency.

The combined services will be available in the United States, France and Italy first; however, NIQ and VusionGroup are aiming for a rapid penetration of further retail markets in EMEA and North America. Ultimately, the collaboration will enhance consumer preference for retailers and suppliers alike, according to the companies.