NielsenIQ, VusionGroup to Bring New Level of Connectivity to Physical Commerce
"This exciting relationship demonstrates our continued commitment to revolutionize the way retailers and manufacturers approach growth and consumer engagement,” said Tracey Massey, COO of NIQ. “It is yet another perfect example of how combining cutting-edge AI technology and data insights can help the industry become smarter and more efficient.”
Chicago-based NIQ aims to deliver complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and new pathways to growth. Its global reach covers approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend.
Thierry Gadou, chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, added: “We are excited to collaborate with NielsenIQ in this strategic alliance that brings a new level of intelligence and connectivity to physical commerce. By combining our expertise in digital labels and retail IoT with NielsenIQ´s advanced consumer insights and data solutions, we are empowering retailers and manufacturers to make smarter decisions, optimize their operations and ultimately drive greater performance across their businesses. This is a significant step in transforming the retail landscape, connecting VusionGroup’s advanced technology to NIQ data.”
Based in France, VusionGroup serves more than 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. By leveraging IoT and data technologies, the company empowers retailers to reimagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected and data-driven assets.
VusionGroup Chief Commercial Officer Jim Norred is a speaker at this year’s GroceryTech event, Progressive Grocer’s annual conference, which will take place June 10-12 in Dallas. Norred’s session, “Smart Shelves, Smarter Stores” will discuss how sensor technology and real-time analytics are streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks, and enabling dynamic pricing to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.