Circana Hires Retail Media Expert From Kroger

Circana LLC has hired Cara Pratt as president, global retail and media, effective May 27. In this newly created role, Pratt will drive Circana’s retail and media strategies. Pratt’s principal focus will be deepening Circana’s position as a strategic growth partner to retailers with an evolved service model, strengthened retail media network partnerships and enhanced capabilities. Pratt will also lead the company’s media strategies, leveraging its comprehensive data, science and technology to improve advertising effectiveness.

Pratt joins Circana from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media company and wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, where she was SVP, media, insights and loyalty, overseeing Kroger’s integrated retail media, consumer insights and loyalty marketing business. Pratt was instrumental in the creation of Kroger Precision Marketing to connect media exposure with in-store sales, creating a more effective media landscape for brands and elevating the consumer shopping experience.

[RELATED: Retail Media's Expanding Role in Connecting With Consumers In and Out of Store]

Earlier in her career, Pratt was a retail client solutions executive at Circana predecessor IRI. She also spent more than a decade at dunnhumby, where she held multiple senior roles, including SVP of specialty retail and sector expansion, before joining IRI.