Circana Hires Retail Media Expert From Kroger
“We are delighted to welcome Cara to Circana’s leadership team,” said Stuart Aitken, Circana president and CEO. “Cara joining underscores the immense opportunity we see for our retail and media businesses, and our commitment to delivering innovative growth and media solutions that best serve our retail partners. Cara brings proven innovation and expertise, and we’re excited to partner with her and our clients to improve their business outcomes.”
“Retail and media are evolving rapidly, and our clients need to stay ahead,” added Jeremy Allen, Circana chief commercial officer. “Cara’s deep knowledge and forward-thinking approach will strengthen our ability to deliver impactful results and help our clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.”
Pratt believes that Circana is poised to revolutionize the retail and media landscape. “As a former employee and partner, I have a distinct appreciation for Circana’s unparalleled data, science and technology," she noted. "I am honored to join the company and look forward to influencing retail decision-making and helping the retail ecosystem win in today’s dynamic operating environment.”
Circana provides technology, AI and data to consumer packaged goods companies, manufacturers and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. The Chicago-based company’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth.