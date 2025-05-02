 Skip to main content

Circana Hires Retail Media Expert From Kroger

Cara Pratt takes on new role as president of global retail and media for market research firm
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Cara Pratt
Cara Pratt

Circana LLC has hired Cara Pratt as president, global retail and media, effective May 27. In this newly created role, Pratt will drive Circana’s retail and media strategies. Pratt’s principal focus will be deepening Circana’s position as a strategic growth partner to retailers with an evolved service model, strengthened retail media network partnerships and enhanced capabilities. Pratt will also lead the company’s media strategies, leveraging its comprehensive data, science and technology to improve advertising effectiveness. 

Pratt joins Circana from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media company and wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, where she was SVP, media, insights and loyalty, overseeing Kroger’s integrated retail media, consumer insights and loyalty marketing business. Pratt was instrumental in the creation of Kroger Precision Marketing to connect media exposure with in-store sales, creating a more effective media landscape for brands and elevating the consumer shopping experience. 

Earlier in her career, Pratt was a retail client solutions executive at Circana predecessor IRI. She also spent more than a decade at dunnhumby, where she held multiple senior roles, including SVP of specialty retail and sector expansion, before joining IRI.

“We are delighted to welcome Cara to Circana’s leadership team,” said Stuart Aitken, Circana president and CEO. “Cara joining underscores the immense opportunity we see for our retail and media businesses, and our commitment to delivering innovative growth and media solutions that best serve our retail partners. Cara brings proven innovation and expertise, and we’re excited to partner with her and our clients to improve their business outcomes.”

“Retail and media are evolving rapidly, and our clients need to stay ahead,” added Jeremy Allen, Circana chief commercial officer. “Cara’s deep knowledge and forward-thinking approach will strengthen our ability to deliver impactful results and help our clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.”

Pratt believes that Circana is poised to revolutionize the retail and media landscape. “As a former employee and partner, I have a distinct appreciation for Circana’s unparalleled data, science and technology," she noted. "I am honored to join the company and look forward to influencing retail decision-making and helping the retail ecosystem win in today’s dynamic operating environment.”

Circana provides technology, AI and data to consumer packaged goods companies, manufacturers and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. The Chicago-based company’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. 

