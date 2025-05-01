 Skip to main content

Flashfood Elevates Jordan Schenck to CEO

Former leader Nicholas Bertram will remain on company's board of directors
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Jordan Schenck Flashfood
Jordan Schenck

Flashfood is taking the next step in its journey with the appointment of Jordan Schenck as its new CEO. Schenck has served as the company’s president and chief operating officer since October, and succeeds Nicholas Bertram, who is departing the company but will remain on the board.  

Schenck began working at Flashfood in 2023 as chief brand officer, before being promoted to chief customer officer, then president and chief operation officer. During her tenure, she has led the company’s rebrand in January 2024, oversaw the relaunch of Flashfood’s consumer app, and helped develop and launch Flashfood for Independents

“Jordan is a generational talent, and her growth over the last two years has benefited our company tremendously,” said Bertram. “She is ready to take on this role, and I am thrilled for her to lead our talented teammates as they achieve our mission of feeding families, not landfills.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Stepping into the CEO role, I am energized by the extraordinary potential ahead of us. Flashfood’s technology has the power to build a world where food is never wasted and access to affordable, fresh products is a daily occurrence," said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “With a product-driven approach, relentless innovation and the use of AI, we will empower grocers to turn close-dated inventory into a competitive advantage – earning more frequent shoppers and wasting zero food.”

Before joining Flashfood, Schenck was the co-founder and chief revenue officer of wellness brand Sunwink, and also served as head of consumer marketing for Impossible Foods.

By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds