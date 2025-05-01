Flashfood Elevates Jordan Schenck to CEO

Flashfood is taking the next step in its journey with the appointment of Jordan Schenck as its new CEO. Schenck has served as the company’s president and chief operating officer since October, and succeeds Nicholas Bertram, who is departing the company but will remain on the board.

Schenck began working at Flashfood in 2023 as chief brand officer, before being promoted to chief customer officer, then president and chief operation officer. During her tenure, she has led the company’s rebrand in January 2024, oversaw the relaunch of Flashfood’s consumer app, and helped develop and launch Flashfood for Independents.