Flashfood Elevates Jordan Schenck to CEO
"Stepping into the CEO role, I am energized by the extraordinary potential ahead of us. Flashfood’s technology has the power to build a world where food is never wasted and access to affordable, fresh products is a daily occurrence," said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “With a product-driven approach, relentless innovation and the use of AI, we will empower grocers to turn close-dated inventory into a competitive advantage – earning more frequent shoppers and wasting zero food.”
Before joining Flashfood, Schenck was the co-founder and chief revenue officer of wellness brand Sunwink, and also served as head of consumer marketing for Impossible Foods.
By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. The company currently partners with more than 2,000 stores across North America.