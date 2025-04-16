Kroger Shares Key Leadership Changes
Promotions affect retail divisions including King Soopers and Food 4 Less
- Chris Albi, group VP of operations at King Soopers & City Markets, will step into Kelley’s now-former role as president of that division. She has steadily ascended at Kroger, since joining the company as a courtesy clerk in 1981 and will leverage leadership roles including grocery category manager, VP of merchandising for the Michigan division and president of QFC.
- Kendra Doyel has been elevated to president at the California- and Illinois-based Food 4 Less, taking over from the retiring Bryan Kaltenbach. She started with Kroger as a pharmacist in the Fry’s division in 1998 and held positions across multiple departments for Fry's, Ralph's and Food 4 Less. Kaltenbach has spent more than 50 years in the industry, and was named division president in 2010.
