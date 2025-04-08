Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals New CIO

“It’s an honor to be a part of Ahold Delhaize USA and its amazing teams of business and technology leaders,” noted Dozier. “I look forward to continuing the journey of technology transformation to further enable strategic growth, value and great experiences for customers of the U.S. brands, while serving associates through unique capabilities to enable the U.S. businesses to be employers of choice in their markets.”

As well as leading IT teams, Dozier is passionate about building the next generation of talent and technology leaders through work with organizations like IT Women, Women in Technology and NextUp. She’s also an independent director for Golden Entertainment Inc., a diversified entertainment platform that owns and operates hotels, casinos and taverns in Nevada, in addition to sitting on several community boards and national councils. She has also won such professional honors as CIO of the Year from Progressive Grocer sister publication Consumer Goods Technology.

Dozier earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Georgia and graduated from Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program. She’s based in Salisbury, N.C.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.