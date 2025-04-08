 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals New CIO

Ann Dozier to lead technology initiatives for company’s local brands
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Ahold Delhaize USA Ann Dozier
Ann Dozier

Ahold Delhaize USA has revealed that Ann Dozier, a seasoned information technology (IT) executive in the food industry, has joined the company as chief information officer (CIO). In her new role, Dozier oversees all aspects of IT for the U.S. businesses, with a focus on technology to enable each Ahold Delhaize USA brand’s omnichannel businesses and advance the Growing Together strategy. She joined the company on Feb. 17. 

“We are excited to have Ann on board with us at Ahold Delhaize USA,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “In a short time, she’s already leveraging her diverse background in IT and food retail to positively impact our businesses. Ann is a proven leader, passionate about developing people and teams. I’m confident that her experience developing transformational technology strategies, combined with her people leadership, will help us continue to build our technology capabilities, which are essential for us to continue to grow as omnichannel retailers.”

Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA, Dozier was SVP, chief information and technology officer for Miramar, Fla.-based distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. In this position, she continuously transformed IT to meet the changing needs of the business via mergers, acquisitions and digitization, with a balanced focus on operational effectiveness and digital strategies. Prior to that, she held various leadership roles spanning commercial, supply chain, e-commerce and IT at The Coca-Cola Co., Coca-Cola Enterprises, Dean Foods and Colgate Palmolive. Dozier started her tech career with Electronic Data Systems and IBM. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“It’s an honor to be a part of Ahold Delhaize USA and its amazing teams of business and technology leaders,” noted Dozier. “I look forward to continuing the journey of technology transformation to further enable strategic growth, value and great experiences for customers of the U.S. brands, while serving associates through unique capabilities to enable the U.S. businesses to be employers of choice in their markets.”

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA Focuses on Data-Driven Growth]

As well as leading IT teams, Dozier is passionate about building the next generation of talent and technology leaders through work with organizations like IT Women, Women in Technology and NextUp. She’s also an independent director for Golden Entertainment Inc., a diversified entertainment platform that owns and operates hotels, casinos and taverns in Nevada, in addition to sitting on several community boards and national councils. She has also won such professional honors as CIO of the Year from Progressive Grocer sister publication Consumer Goods Technology. 

Dozier earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Georgia and graduated from Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program. She’s based in Salisbury, N.C.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds