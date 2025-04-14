Singer Jewel Sues Kroger Over Wellness Festival
Kroger has disputed the claims and filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing is set for April 28 for the judge to hear Kroger’s motion for dismissal.
In the meantime, plaintiff lawyers are scheduled to depose former Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen on April 18, according to court filings. McMullen resigned from the company March 2 following a board investigation of his personal conduct.
Progressive Grocer reached out to Kroger for comment, but the company said that it doesn’t have anything to share outside of the court briefs.
The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount of damages and an order prohibiting Kroger from using Inclusion and Jewel’s intellectual and proprietary property.
The last Kroger Wellness Festival was scheduled for Sept. 27-28, 2024, in downtown Cincinnati, but the event was canceled due to bad weather. Planning for the 2025 festival is underway.
