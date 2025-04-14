Singer Jewel Sues Kroger Over Wellness Festival

The 2024 Kroger Wellness Festival was canceled due to bad weather, but planning for the 2025 festival is already underway.

Grammy-nominated singer Jewel and a festival company have filed a lawsuit against The Kroger Co., accusing the national grocer of cutting them out of the partnership that launched what has become the annual Kroger Wellness Festival, as reported by the Cincinnati Business Courier.

According to the lawsuit, Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of Inclusion Cos., an operator of retailer-sponsored, celebrity-backed festivals, and singer-songwriter Jewel Kilcher, known professionally by her first name only, came up with the idea for a festival promoting mental and physical wellness. They considered partnering with several national retailers and ultimately chose Kroger. The Kroger Wellness Festival debuted October 2018 in Cincinnati as a way to support Kroger's Wellness Your Way platform, which encourages users to adopt a more holistic approach to health.

To produce the festival, Inclusion formed Wellness Your Way Festival LLC. According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, Jewel received an ownership interest in that new company in return for supporting the festival and waiving her usual performance and promotional fees.

The festival turned a profit for the first time in its third year. Then on April 1, 2022, the lawsuit noted that Kroger revealed it was terminating its arrangement with Wellness Your Way Festival.

As reported by the Cincinnati Business Courier, Wellness Your Way Festival and Inclusion filed their lawsuit against Kroger in December 2023 in Ohio's Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The complaint accuses Kroger of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other causes of action.