Buc-ee's Files New Trademark Suit

Buc-ee's is again pushing back on what it says is infringement of its trademarks.

The convenience and fuel retailer filed a lawsuit against Barc-ee's in Marshfield, Mo., in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, alleging the use of "Barc-ee's" in connection with food and beverages, pet products and travel services infringes on its rights, reported the Springfield News-Leader.

Buc-ee's also stated that the Barc-ee's logo, which features a cartoon dog wearing a hat in a pink car against a yellow circle background, "mimics important aspects of the iconic Buc-ee's logo."

Barc-ee's, located off of Interstate 44 and approximately 17 miles northeast of a Buc-ee's location in Springfield, Mo., operates a coffee and food shop as well as a dog park alongside a Western-themed miniature city for children. It held a grand opening in January following a soft opening in late 2024.

[RELATED: Competition Between Grocery and Convenience Stores Intensifies]

Regarding its logo, Buc-ee's claims that the Barc-ee's logo copies its use of a "friendly smiling cartoon animal" in a yellow circle outlined in black, along with the use of a "hat placed on a brown animal with a red tongue and block nose," according to court documents. The logo's use has allegedly caused confusion to consumers.