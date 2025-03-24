 Skip to main content

Buc-ee's Files New Trademark Suit

Lawsuit alleges that Barc-ee's of Missouri copied the retailer's intellectual property
Angela Hanson
Buc-ee's is again pushing back on what it says is infringement of its trademarks.

The convenience and fuel retailer filed a lawsuit against Barc-ee's in Marshfield, Mo., in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, alleging the use of "Barc-ee's" in connection with food and beverages, pet products and travel services infringes on its rights, reported the Springfield News-Leader.

Buc-ee's also stated that the Barc-ee's logo, which features a cartoon dog wearing a hat in a pink car against a yellow circle background, "mimics important aspects of the iconic Buc-ee's logo."

Barc-ee's, located off of Interstate 44 and approximately 17 miles northeast of a Buc-ee's location in Springfield, Mo., operates a coffee and food shop as well as a dog park alongside a Western-themed miniature city for children. It held a grand opening in January following a soft opening in late 2024.

Regarding its logo, Buc-ee's claims that the Barc-ee's logo copies its use of a "friendly smiling cartoon animal" in a yellow circle outlined in black, along with the use of a "hat placed on a brown animal with a red tongue and block nose," according to court documents. The logo's use has allegedly caused confusion to consumers.

The lawsuit also cites previous news coverage of Barc-ee's that noted company owner John Lopez was inspired by Buc-ee's, arguing that this is evidence that Barc-ee's operators were aware of Buc-ee's trademarks yet "willingly and intentionally" opted to use a similar mark.

Buc-ee's argues that unauthorized use of its trademarks will benefit Barc-ee's at Buc-ee's expense and falsely indicates to consumers that the two businesses are connected.

"[The infringement] places the valuable reputation and goodwill of Buc-ee's in the hands of Defendants, over whom Buc-ee's has no control. It further impairs the distinctiveness of the Buc-ee's Trademarks," the lawsuit read.

Buc-ee's has filed multiple other trademark infringement lawsuits in recent years. Its most recent claim was against Dallas-based Super Fuels, as Convenience Store News reported.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.

