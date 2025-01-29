Competition Between Grocery and Convenience Stores Intensifies
To keep up the momentum in a competitive environment for shoppers’ food dollars, CoBank analysts also noted the growing sophistication of c-stores’ rewards program that span fuel and food perks. “This enthusiasm for loyalty programs will be a tool that c-stores look to sharpen as they attempt to claim more traffic from restaurants, which have seen weak results of late,” Roberts said.
Meanwhile, c-store operators are touting their prepared foods as a new year gets underway. 7-Eleven, for example, is offering a free pizza for customers whose favorite NFL football teams didn’t wind up in this year’s Big Game; first-time users of the 7NOW delivery app can get that pizza with their inaugural order. In late 2024, that chain announced that it plans to open around 125 new “food forward” stores in 2025. The Sheetz chain is also widening its footprint, entering new markets and promoting its “Made to Order” menu. In addition to its signature hoagies, Wawa offers fresh-made salads and “Snack N Go” wraps.