Buc-ee’s to Open 1st Site in Wisconsin

A Buc-ee’s source said the company is looking forward to serving a new audience in a different region. “Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin. We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting,” Stan Beard, Jr., director of real estate and development remarked. “The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Next up is a public hearing in March, when zoning issues will be discussed and voted on by the town council.

Most recently, Buc-ee’s opened a travel center in Amarillo, Texas. That location welcomed shoppers on Dec. 16, ahead of the last two busy holiday travel weeks of the year.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.