 Skip to main content

Buc-ee’s to Open 1st Site in Wisconsin

Milwaukee suburb announces store planned for 2027 unveiling
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Buc-ee's LP
Residents in Wisconsin and surrounding areas are cheering the planned construction of a Buc-ee's in Oak Creek, Wisc.

The Midwest is abuzz with news that a Buc-ee's is planned for Oak Creek, Wis. Indeed, billboards proclaiming that the nearest location of that popular c-store and fuel center are hundreds of miles away may need to be updated in 2027, when the outpost in that suburb of Milwaukee is set to open. It will be the first Buc-cee’s in Wisconsin. 

Oak Creek city officials announced the plan to bring a Buc-ee’s to that community on a nearly 30-acre parcel just off the busy I-94 highway and Elm Creek Road. Similar to other outposts of the chain that has garnered a cult-like following, this one would span more than 73,300 square feet and include 120 gas pumps and an array of retail products and foodservice offerings.

[RELATED: Why the Middle Ground Is Fertile for Grocery Growth]

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” said Mayor Dan Bukiewicz. “This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

A Buc-ee’s source said the company is looking forward to serving a new audience in a different region. “Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin. We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting,” Stan Beard, Jr., director of real estate and development remarked. “The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Next up is a public hearing in March, when zoning issues will be discussed and voted on by the town council. 

Most recently, Buc-ee’s opened a travel center in Amarillo, Texas. That location welcomed shoppers on Dec. 16, ahead of the last two busy holiday travel weeks of the year.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds