Lowes Foods' Omnichannel Expert to Speak at GroceryTech 2025

Chad Petersen, SVP of digital and e-commerce at Lowes Foods/Alex Lee Retail, will share the regional grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025.

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

Petersen will provide the opening keynote on day two of the event. During his “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation” session, he will unveil how experiential retailing and connected store technology come together to supercharge guest loyalty. Attendees will gain insights into how Lowes Foods’ differentiated merchandising strategy blends online and in-store shopping, making every visit an interactive and personalized journey.

Attendees will also learn how Lowes Foods is enhancing its mobile app, creating even more seamless in-store and online experiences, and leveraging tech-enabled personalization to build deeper and authentic connections with shoppers at its 80-plus locations across the Carolinas and Georgia.