Lowes Foods' Omnichannel Expert to Speak at GroceryTech 2025
Petersen has more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise e-commerce, digital and omnichannel organizations. His background encompasses strategic planning, disruptive innovation, user experience, digital product development, digital marketing, fulfillment/logistics, merchandising and organizational development. Petersen’s passion is building and developing teams that craft exceptional omnichannel experiences that support rapid revenue growth.
Prior to Lowes Foods, Petersen was responsible for e-commerce and digital marketing for Carolina.com (Carolina Biological Supply Company) – an industry-leading and international science education supplier near Raleigh, N.C. Before that, he held various roles managing digital marketing, e-commerce product strategy and project management for Things Remembered Inc. – one the country's original retailers of personalized gifts for all occasions.
Other industry-leading experts scheduled to speak at GroceryTech 2025 include:
- Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner, who will lead the "Sam’s Club – The Innovation Engine Powering the Future of Retail" session
- Save A Lot security expert Nathen Fritzsche, who will share his knowledge during the “Facing Down Threats: Tech Partnerships that Protect Key Infrastructure” session
- Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford, who will head the “How to Use AI to Generate Business Value” session
- Giant Food head of loyalty and digital Ryan Draude, who will lead “The Loyalty Loop: Reimagining Customer Engagement” session
Register for this one-of-a-kind event to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders only, but space is limited, so register today.