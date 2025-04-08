 Skip to main content

Lowes Foods' Omnichannel Expert to Speak at GroceryTech 2025

SVP of Digital and E-Commerce Chad Petersen to share regional grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech Lowes Foods

Chad Petersen, SVP of digital and e-commerce at Lowes Foods/Alex Lee Retail, will share the regional grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Petersen will provide the opening keynote on day two of the event. During his “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation” session, he will unveil how experiential retailing and connected store technology come together to supercharge guest loyalty. Attendees will gain insights into how Lowes Foods’ differentiated merchandising strategy blends online and in-store shopping, making every visit an interactive and personalized journey. 

Attendees will also learn how Lowes Foods is enhancing its mobile app, creating even more seamless in-store and online experiences, and leveraging tech-enabled personalization to build deeper and authentic connections with shoppers at its 80-plus locations across the Carolinas and Georgia. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Petersen has more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise e-commerce, digital and omnichannel organizations. His background encompasses strategic planning, disruptive innovation, user experience, digital product development, digital marketing, fulfillment/logistics, merchandising and organizational development. Petersen’s passion is building and developing teams that craft exceptional omnichannel experiences that support rapid revenue growth. 

Prior to Lowes Foods, Petersen was responsible for e-commerce and digital marketing for Carolina.com (Carolina Biological Supply Company) – an industry-leading and international science education supplier near Raleigh, N.C. Before that, he held various roles managing digital marketing, e-commerce product strategy and project management for Things Remembered Inc. – one the country's original retailers of personalized gifts for all occasions.

Other industry-leading experts scheduled to speak at GroceryTech 2025 include:

Register for this one-of-a-kind event to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders only, but space is limited, so register today.

REGISTER NOW
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds