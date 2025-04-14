King Soopers Expands in the Rockies
Grocer replacing Denver-area store with a new site expected to open in 2026
As with other King Soopers, the planned supermarkets will offer a wide range of grocery staples, household essentials and fresh offerings including prepared foods, fresh sushi and cheeses from the Murray’s Cheese collection.
King Soopers/City Market employs more than 22,300 associates who serve customers daily at locations throughout Colorado.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.