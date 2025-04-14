 Skip to main content

King Soopers Expands in the Rockies

Grocer replacing Denver-area store with a new site expected to open in 2026
Lynn Petrak
King Soopers just broke ground on a new Denver store that will take the place of a current site about a mile away.

Just about a year from now, a new King Soopers will usher in customers from the Denver area. The Kroger-owned retailer has started construction on a store in Denver that will replace a current site down the road in the Belcaro neighborhood.

"In addition to providing a traditional in-store experience, customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of pickup and delivery services, and a drive-thru pharmacy to best accommodate their busy lifestyle,” the company shared in a news release.

The recent groundbreaking is the latest expansion for King Soopers. Earlier this year, the regional banner announced that it is constructing a 123,000-square-foot store in at the Copperleaf development in nearby Aurora. The stores in the works follow other recent unveilings, including January openings in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. 

As with other King Soopers, the planned supermarkets will offer a wide range of grocery staples, household essentials and fresh offerings including prepared foods, fresh sushi and cheeses from the Murray’s Cheese collection.  

King Soopers/City Market employs more than 22,300 associates who serve customers daily at locations throughout Colorado. 

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

