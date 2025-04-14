King Soopers Expands in the Rockies

King Soopers just broke ground on a new Denver store that will take the place of a current site about a mile away.

Just about a year from now, a new King Soopers will usher in customers from the Denver area. The Kroger-owned retailer has started construction on a store in Denver that will replace a current site down the road in the Belcaro neighborhood.

"In addition to providing a traditional in-store experience, customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of pickup and delivery services, and a drive-thru pharmacy to best accommodate their busy lifestyle,” the company shared in a news release.

[RELATED: Missouri’s Woods Supermarket Expands Into Colorado]

The recent groundbreaking is the latest expansion for King Soopers. Earlier this year, the regional banner announced that it is constructing a 123,000-square-foot store in at the Copperleaf development in nearby Aurora. The stores in the works follow other recent unveilings, including January openings in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.