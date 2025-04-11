 Skip to main content

Plum Market to Open 2nd Florida Store

Palm Beach Gardens residents will welcome location in spring 2026
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Plum Market Palm Beach Country Main Image
Like its sister stores, Plum Market's forthcoming Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., location will offer all-natural, organic and locally sourced products, along with a vibrant fast-casual dining component.

Neighborhood grocer Plum Market, the full-service neighborhood grocer offering organic and locally sourced food and essentials, has signed the lease for its second Florida location, in Palm Beach Gardens. The independent retailer’s first Florida store, which opened in Aventura in 2023, has earned local “Best-Of” awards from Miami Herald and Aventura Magazine. 

Like its sister stores, the Palm Beach Gardens location will offer all-natural, organic and locally sourced products, along with a vibrant fast-casual dining component. Other features include:

  • A peak-of-season, organic and locally sourced produce and raw juice program
  • All-natural meats and sustainable seafood, with special ordering and custom cuts available
  • Chef-crafted meals such as hot entrees, side dishes and sandwiches; self-serve composed salads, a salad bar and soups; fresh-made sushi; and packaged grab-and-go options
  • A Take Away Catering menu tailored for groups of any size and for any occasion
  • An extensive hand-curated wine selection from Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon
  • An artisan cheese and deli selection
  • Fresh, locally baked breads, pastries and desserts
  • High-quality grocery essentials, with items sold under the value-priced Field Day brand
  • Dietary options for kosher, gluten-free and paleo lifestyles
  • An apothecary packed with vitamins, supplements, and boutique body care
  • Fresh-cut flowers, specialty chocolates and gifts
“We are thrilled to bring the Plum Market experience to Palm Beach Gardens and welcome guests from across Palm Beach County, Fla.,” noted Matt Jonna, CEO and co-founder of Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Plum Market. “Our focus on local sourcing, with over 100 local brands, demonstrates our dedication to supporting the community and providing the freshest, highest-quality products.”

“Plum Market’s decision to grow in Palm Beach Gardens reinforces the strength of this market and the draw of our neighborhood centers,” said Patrick McKinley, SVP of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Regency Centers, developer of the shopping plaza Prosperity Centre, which is where the new store will be located. “Their high-quality offerings and community-first mindset are exactly what we look for in an operator – and what our customers expect from a Regency property.” 

The 30,000-square-foot grocery store, which will employ 150 associates, is slated to open in the spring of 2026.

Plum Market founders Matt and Marc Jonna have more than 25 years of experience in the grocery industry. After leaving the Whole Foods national operations team, they opened the first Plum Market store in 2007, with a focus on natural, organic and locally sourced goods. The privately owned company has since grown to more than 30 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida across the grocery, travel and foodservice industries. Further locations are planned for California, Nebraska and Virginia.

