Plum Market to Open 2nd Florida Store

“We are thrilled to bring the Plum Market experience to Palm Beach Gardens and welcome guests from across Palm Beach County, Fla.,” noted Matt Jonna, CEO and co-founder of Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Plum Market. “Our focus on local sourcing, with over 100 local brands, demonstrates our dedication to supporting the community and providing the freshest, highest-quality products.”

“Plum Market’s decision to grow in Palm Beach Gardens reinforces the strength of this market and the draw of our neighborhood centers,” said Patrick McKinley, SVP of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Regency Centers, developer of the shopping plaza Prosperity Centre, which is where the new store will be located. “Their high-quality offerings and community-first mindset are exactly what we look for in an operator – and what our customers expect from a Regency property.”

The 30,000-square-foot grocery store, which will employ 150 associates, is slated to open in the spring of 2026.

Plum Market founders Matt and Marc Jonna have more than 25 years of experience in the grocery industry. After leaving the Whole Foods national operations team, they opened the first Plum Market store in 2007, with a focus on natural, organic and locally sourced goods. The privately owned company has since grown to more than 30 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Florida across the grocery, travel and foodservice industries. Further locations are planned for California, Nebraska and Virginia.