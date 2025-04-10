How Stew Leonard’s Is Handling Tariff Pressure
Last week, several food industry associations expressed trepidation over the minimum 10% tariffs on more than 100 trading partners, along with additional country-specific rates, which were announced on April 2.
“While we have witnessed several positive steps that have reduced unnecessary regulatory burdens on our industry, we are concerned that today’s tariff announcement could bring rising prices, a squeeze on household budgets and reduced competitiveness for American companies relative to international competitors,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “The uncertainty and inflationary pressures created by reciprocal tariffs are a major worry for American consumers and our food industry member companies that operate on slim 1.6% retail and 7.5% food manufacturing net margins.”
Earlier this week, President Trump paused country-specific tariffs that had been enacted less than 24 hours prior. Tariffs on Chinese imports, however, remain at nearly 145%, while the blanket 10% tax on almost all U.S. imports remains in effect.
