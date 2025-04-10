How Stew Leonard’s Is Handling Tariff Pressure

As the country comes to grips with President Donald Trump’s back and forth on tariffs, food retailers especially are dealing with questions and uncertainties. Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Connecticut-based independent grocer Stew Leonard’s, spoke with NPR’s Michel Martin about how his company is dealing with the potential taxes on foreign goods.

According to Leonard, the food retailer is currently focusing on mitigating issues with products like wine and spirits such as tequila, as well as avocados from Mexico and lamb from New Zealand. Leonard said he is sometimes on the phone twice a day with small farmers and ranchers feeling financial pressure from the tariffs.

It does remain important for Stew Leonard’s not to raise prices despite that financial pressure. During the pandemic, for example, Leonard said the grocer often split costs with producers and suppliers so it didn’t have to increase prices for shoppers.