URM Stores Names New CEO

Following “a thorough and thoughtful search,” Roger F. White has been chosen as the next CEO and president of Spokane, Wash.-based URM Stores Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rosauers Supermarkets and Peirone Produce. Effective June 1, White will succeed Ray Sprinkle, who is retiring this summer, at URM’s helm.

White, a seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience and a Pacific Northwest native, began his grocery career at Albertsons before joining Associated Food Stores (AFS), where, as EVP and COO, he led teams across advertising, marketing, merchandising, category management, private label, retail support, procurement, warehousing and transportation.

“I am humbled and honored to join URM, an organization with over a century of commitment to independent grocers and the communities they serve,” said White. “I look forward to helping build upon URM’s incredible legacy and to collaborate with their talented team and impressive member-owners.”

“Roger not only brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight, but also a deep commitment to what sets our company apart — our customers, employees and partnerships,” noted John Akins, URM’s chairman of the board of directors and search committee. “[A] proven record of operational excellence and his people-first leadership make him the right choice to lead URM into its next chapter. We’re confident his leadership will guide us into a successful future defined by both innovation and integrity.”

“After the years I have had guiding this incredible organization, I couldn’t be more confident in passing the torch to Roger,” said Sprinkle. “His decades of industry experience, proven leadership and strategic mindset make him the ideal leader to take URM into the future. The company will be in excellent hands.”

Sprinkle joined URM in 2003 as VP of procurement, retail services and profit centers. A decade later, he became CEO and president of the company.