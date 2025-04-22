 Skip to main content

URM Stores Names New CEO

Roger F. White joins company from Associated Food Stores
Roger F. White

Following “a thorough and thoughtful search,” Roger F. White has been chosen as the next CEO and president of Spokane, Wash.-based URM Stores Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rosauers Supermarkets and Peirone Produce. Effective June 1, White will succeed Ray Sprinkle, who is retiring this summer, at URM’s helm. 

White, a seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience and a Pacific Northwest native, began his grocery career at Albertsons before joining Associated Food Stores (AFS), where, as EVP and COO, he led teams across advertising, marketing, merchandising, category management, private label, retail support, procurement, warehousing and transportation.

“I am humbled and honored to join URM, an organization with over a century of commitment to independent grocers and the communities they serve,” said White. “I look forward to helping build upon URM’s incredible legacy and to collaborate with their talented team and impressive member-owners.”

“Roger not only brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight, but also a deep commitment to what sets our company apart — our customers, employees and partnerships,” noted John Akins, URM’s chairman of the board of directors and search committee. “[A] proven record of operational excellence and his people-first leadership make him the right choice to lead URM into its next chapter. We’re confident his leadership will guide us into a successful future defined by both innovation and integrity.”

“After the years I have had guiding this incredible organization, I couldn’t be more confident in passing the torch to Roger,” said Sprinkle. “His decades of industry experience, proven leadership and strategic mindset make him the ideal leader to take URM into the future. The company will be in excellent hands.”

Sprinkle joined URM in 2003 as VP of procurement, retail services and profit centers. A decade later, he became CEO and president of the company.

AFS Glen Keysaw, Justin Johnson, Darin Peirce Headshots Main Image
Left to right: Glen Keysaw, Justin Johnson and Darin Peirce

“I would like to thank Ray for his unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his exceptional long-term planning skills, which have been instrumental in guiding URM through both challenges and successes,” Akins said at a recent board of directors meeting. “Ray’s strategic vision has not only shaped the direction of our company, but has also significantly contributed to the growth and prosperity of our membership.”

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City-based AFS has revealed three leadership advancements that will take effect after White’s departure. Glen Keysaw will be promoted to EVP of value chain, in which capacity he will lead efforts across merchandising, marketing, wholesale operations and member retail support; Justin Johnson will take on the role of VP of distribution, overseeing the company’s distribution center and logistics efforts; and Darin Peirce will become an EVP as he continues his responsibilities as president of Associated Retail Operations, the company’s corporate-owned stores. 

“These moves reflect the incredible talent at AFS and our continued focus on strengthening the support and services for our member retailers today and in the future,” noted AFS President and CEO David Rice. “Glen, Justin and Darin have demonstrated outstanding leadership and an incredible commitment to our purpose.” 

White’s move to URM reflects the long-standing connection between the company and AFS: Eighty-five years ago, URM played a key role in helping Don Lloyd  establish what would become AFS, giving rise to an enduring relationship based on collaboration and shared values.

URM serves 132 member-owners, encompassing 259 grocery stores, including 30 company-owned stores, as well as more than 750 restaurants, convenience stores and other established customers.

Serving nearly 500 retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

