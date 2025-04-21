 Skip to main content

SpartanNash Appoints VP, Retail Operations

Jay Mahabir brings to latest role experience gained at Meijer, Lowe’s and Target
Jay Mahabir

Food solutions company SpartanNash has revealed that Jay Mahabir is now its VP, retail operations. In his new role, Mahabir will oversee retail operations at almost 200 SpartanNash-operated stores across 10 states, with a focus on maintaining an excellent in-store and online experience for associates and shoppers. 

“We will continue to enhance our shopping experience by focusing on freshness, value and convenience, and Jay will play a critical role in leading this work,” noted SpartanNash SVP and Chief Retail Officer Djouma Barry. “Jay will also be focused on developing our talent pipeline, so retail associates can maximize the career opportunities available to them across our footprint.”

Mahabir was previously market director at Meijer, where he led the two highest-volume markets in Michigan. He also held store leadership roles at Lowe’s and Target, at which companies he garnered recognition for his associate retention and engagement rates, customer service scores, shrink initiatives, and operational excellence. 

SpartanNash has been steadily increasing its retail presence, thanks to its 2024 acquisitions of Metcalfe’s Market, Fresh Encounter Inc. and Markham Enterprises  

With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Privately owned Meijer, which is also based in Grand Rapids,  operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 23 on The PG’s list. Target Corp., a Minneapolis-based company, is No. 7 on The PG 100. 

