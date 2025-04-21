SpartanNash Appoints VP, Retail Operations
SpartanNash has been steadily increasing its retail presence, thanks to its 2024 acquisitions of Metcalfe’s Market, Fresh Encounter Inc. and Markham Enterprises
With 20,000 associates, SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Privately owned Meijer, which is also based in Grand Rapids, operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 23 on The PG’s list. Target Corp., a Minneapolis-based company, is No. 7 on The PG 100.