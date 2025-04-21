SpartanNash Appoints VP, Retail Operations

Food solutions company SpartanNash has revealed that Jay Mahabir is now its VP, retail operations. In his new role, Mahabir will oversee retail operations at almost 200 SpartanNash-operated stores across 10 states, with a focus on maintaining an excellent in-store and online experience for associates and shoppers.

“We will continue to enhance our shopping experience by focusing on freshness, value and convenience, and Jay will play a critical role in leading this work,” noted SpartanNash SVP and Chief Retail Officer Djouma Barry. “Jay will also be focused on developing our talent pipeline, so retail associates can maximize the career opportunities available to them across our footprint.”

Mahabir was previously market director at Meijer, where he led the two highest-volume markets in Michigan. He also held store leadership roles at Lowe’s and Target, at which companies he garnered recognition for his associate retention and engagement rates, customer service scores, shrink initiatives, and operational excellence.