Big Y Highlights Promotions

New England grocer nurtures talent at Massachusetts and Connecticut locations
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Big Y
Big Y has made a series of promotions within the company as part of its continued focus on nurturing talent, fostering a culture of growth and recognizing the hard work of its employees.

Massachusetts: 

  • Easthampton: Lynda A. Broadhurst, Supply & Packaging Buyer, Store Support Center
  • Feeding Hills: Matthew C. Chapman, Grocery Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Hampden: Emily L. Zeno, Customer Service Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Hatfield: Anita R. Giroux, Director of IT Infrastructure, Store Support Center
  • Lee: Samuel B. Donkor, Produce/Floral Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Ludlow: Angela Odell, Employee Services Representative, Big Y Supermarket
  • Palmer: Andrea M. Martins, Bakery Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • West Springfield: George H. Read Jr., Deli/Kitchen Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Westfield: Colleen A. Brenzel, Deli Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Westfield: Jennifer R. O’Neill, Owners Representative-Construction, Store Support Center
Connecticut: 

  • Bethel: James N. Hutchinson, Deli Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Burlington: Vance H. Spath, Assistant Store Director, Big Y Supermarket
  • Deep River: Barbara D. Kuhn, Kitchen Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Moosup: Jacob A. Crandall, Deli/Kitchen/Bakery Merchandiser Trainer, Store Support Center
  • Naugatuck: Maraya C. Montero, Customer Service Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Niantic: Brandon Barajas, Produce/Floral Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Plantsville: Shawn P. Hall, Meat/Seafood Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket
  • Somers: Michael Lesco, Assistant Store Director, Big Y Supermarket

According to Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services: “At Big Y, we are committed to providing the tools and training necessary to support our employees in their development. We are proud and inspired as they personally develop their own skills in order to take on these new levels of responsibility.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

