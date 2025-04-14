Big Y Highlights Promotions

Connecticut:

Bethel: James N. Hutchinson, Deli Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket

Burlington: Vance H. Spath, Assistant Store Director, Big Y Supermarket

Deep River: Barbara D. Kuhn, Kitchen Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket

Moosup: Jacob A. Crandall, Deli/Kitchen/Bakery Merchandiser Trainer, Store Support Center

Naugatuck: Maraya C. Montero, Customer Service Manager, Big Y Supermarket

Niantic: Brandon Barajas, Produce/Floral Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket

Plantsville: Shawn P. Hall, Meat/Seafood Sales Manager, Big Y Supermarket

Somers: Michael Lesco, Assistant Store Director, Big Y Supermarket

According to Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services: “At Big Y, we are committed to providing the tools and training necessary to support our employees in their development. We are proud and inspired as they personally develop their own skills in order to take on these new levels of responsibility.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.