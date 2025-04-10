Associated Food Stores Promotes 3 Pharmacy Leaders

Meanwhile, AFS EVP Justin Atwater observed of the other recently promoted leaders: “Eliseo has been instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring pharmacy remains a trusted health care resource in our communities. Sam’s promotion reflects his strong leadership and dedication to driving continuous improvement in our store-level pharmacy operations.”

According to AFS, as it continues to invest in innovation and patient-centered care, this new pharmacy leadership team is poised to build on a strong foundation and lead the department into the future.

AFS provides complete warehouse facilities and retail services to nearly 500 grocers throughout the Intermountain West. Started in 1940, when 34 retailers banded together to fight high supplier costs and chain competition, the independent retailer-owned cooperative continues to fulfill the mission of the original member owners more than 80 years later.