Associated Food Stores Celebrates Record Membership
AFS credits much of its success to the dedication and expertise of its teams across distribution and retail support services. From ensuring timely deliveries through a state-of-the-art distribution center to offering strategic marketing and merchandising solutions, AFS said that it remains committed to empowering its members.
“Every member of our team plays a role in supporting our retailers,” said Travis Boman, EVP and CFO. “Their passion for service makes this milestone possible.”
Serving nearly 500 retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.