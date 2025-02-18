 Skip to main content

Associated Food Stores Celebrates Record Membership

Co-op has grown into a regional powerhouse, helping family-owned and independent stores thrive
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Associated Food Stores
Associated Food Stores achieves its highest retail membership in its 85 years with 480 stores.

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has reached a historic milestone, achieving the highest retail membership in its 85 years of operation, with 480 stores. AFS attributes this growth to both the strength of the company and its current members, as well as expanding opportunities in key regions, including Montana. 

“Montana is an exciting market for independent grocers,” noted Roger White, EVP and COO. “We’ve seen growth as retailers look for a trusted partner to help them navigate the challenges they face. We’re proud to provide the tools, resources and distribution solutions they need to succeed.” 

AFS credits much of its success to the dedication and expertise of its teams across distribution and retail support services. From ensuring timely deliveries through a state-of-the-art distribution center to offering strategic marketing and merchandising solutions, AFS said that it remains committed to empowering its members. 

“Every member of our team plays a role in supporting our retailers,” said Travis Boman, EVP and CFO. “Their passion for service makes this milestone possible.” 

Serving nearly 500 retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

