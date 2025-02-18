Associated Food Stores Celebrates Record Membership

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has reached a historic milestone, achieving the highest retail membership in its 85 years of operation, with 480 stores. AFS attributes this growth to both the strength of the company and its current members, as well as expanding opportunities in key regions, including Montana.

“Montana is an exciting market for independent grocers,” noted Roger White, EVP and COO. “We’ve seen growth as retailers look for a trusted partner to help them navigate the challenges they face. We’re proud to provide the tools, resources and distribution solutions they need to succeed.”

