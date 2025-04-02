TWIG Video: GenNexter Gets Real About How to Be a Breakout Leader

In its first side-by-side podcast, Progressive Grocer sits down with Katie Paul, SVP of merchandising at KeHE Distributors and a 2024 GenNext winner, during Western Michigan University’s (WMU) Food Marketing Conference. An alumni of WMU's food marketing program, Katie talks about how to break out as a young leader in the industry while also doing good for the world around you.

She says it starts with finding your passion. “I am extremely passionate about the segment of the business that we work in, which is natural, organic and specialty products. I am a consumer of health and wellness. It's part of my life. So eat what you sell or use what you sell and really love what you do. Be able to sell it in a way that's authentic because it’s part of your life.”

[RELATED: Exclusive - How Food Marketing Moves the Needle]

Young people should also be intellectually (and relentlessly!) curious, she adds. While the grocery retail industry is a dynamic industry, it is also extremely complex. “Ask a lot of questions, dig deeper – knowledge is power,” Katie explains. “Don’t shy away from learning from those that have been in the industry for a while.”

And be hungry. “Don't wait for your manager to push you to do something, be self motivated, be diligent,” she stresses. “One of my favorite quotes is, 'The best way to predict the future is to create it.'”

Lastly, Katie reminds up-and-coming leaders to be humble. "The younger generation, even Millennials, are stereotyped as entitled," she says. "Kill the stereotype. Humility isn't thinking less about ourselves, but thinking about ourselves less. So just be empathetic, – be humble and listen.”

In addition to her merchandising role, Katie also serves as a board member for the KeHE Cares Foundation, an organization that offers KeHE's employee-owners volunteer opportunities in the United States and abroad. It serves in local soup kitchens, creates healthy meal kits for the hungry, builds and repairs homes, collects relief supplies and so much more.

“I've been all over the world with KeHE, from Haiti to Honduras to Guatemala and Nepal,” she mentions. “I've also served domestically and locally in the Chicagoland area where we're headquartered too. And for me, it's really about using our organizational success to drive goodness across the world.” Its this culture of caring that has kept Katie at KeHE for 16 years.

Bringing it back to the young people in the industry, she advises them to find a workplace that aligns with their beliefs and values. "It’s important to me, but it's also more increasingly important as we get into Gen Z."

Watch complete episode for more of Katie's insights.