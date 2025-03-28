EXCLUSIVE: How Food Marketing Moves the Needle

The significance of the capability was likewise underscored by Elizabeth Buchanan, president of North America at NielsenIQ. She weighed in on AI as part of her wide-ranging presentation on the future of commerce.

“AI will play a major role in how to efficiently operate retail media networks. There are something like 300 retail media networks that have already popped up. And if you're a brand, that's incredibly daunting because you think, ‘How on earth do I prioritize where I spend? How do I make sure that the places I'm spending is actually a return?'” she said. “And so, there's going to have to be a component of this in addition to measurement that is really around optimizing the input to helping make those decisions in the first place, and then optimizing the outputs and creating that flywheel around continuous improvement as we think about the investment. And AI is going to be a significant contributor to that, but also just really optimizing the technology stack around retail media.”

Loyalty Is Evolving, and Rewards Should, Too

In her presentation, Lori Stillman, VP of research and education at NACS, mapped how loyalty programs have continued to shift, harkening back to the days of punch cards and how loyalty now includes tailored rewards that consumers can use across different products and platforms for the ultimate in convenience.

The notion of rethinking loyalty and giving shoppers a reason to choose a certain retailer was emphasized by Zwanka in his remarks as well. “Sometimes, in loyalty programs, you run after the people who left rather than the ones who stayed. You need to know what your story is and convey that to customers in all of the various platforms,” he advised.

Recognizing Nuances in Shopper Behavior

As the omnichannel retail sector becomes more fragmented, food marketers have to traditional paradigms when it comes to consumer habits. “A lot of people say ‘The customer is always right!’, but to me, the customer is always right about the need they are trying to fulfill and that need is uniquely theirs,” declared Don Sanderson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Meijer, noting that a customer-first focus can be accompanied by helpful curiosity. “Understand who your customers are and the issues they are facing and then ask how you can help be a solution.”

Differentiation with nuances of different scales exist within an organization’s brands, too. As she shared examples on how certain brands have been transformed through marketing, Amy Bosek, area VP at The Kraft Heinz Co., stressed that point. “We have six billion-dollar brands. How do we bring those to life? And how do we make sure that we're not talking about a Philadelphia Cream Cheese in the same voice we're talking about the Gray Poupon Mustard?” she said. “All these brands have roles to play and we need to be very specific on what those roles are and make sure that we are helping our teams to prioritize. That is critical because otherwise you're going to get lost in the minutia.”

FMC speakers covered a variety of other topics, too, including sustainability, store brand trends, longevity in grocery careers, innovation in bringing new products to the shelf, and e-commerce.