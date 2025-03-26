4 Trends From the Annual Meat Conference

This year’s Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, presented by the Meat Institute and FMI — The Food Industry Association, was a literal feast for the senses, with sessions ranging from a deep dive into the newly released "Power of Meat" report, to regulatory considerations and AI in the industry. A bevy of producers and manufacturers descended upon the exhibition floor to share their products and serve up a sampling of their latest delicacies.

One thing was clear throughout the conference: The meat consumer is changing and retailers and manufacturers have no choice but to follow suit. Here are a few of the other top trends from the event that meat purveyors should pay attention to.

1. Rise of the Millennial Meat Consumer

One of the biggest trends to come out of the Annual Meat Conference this year is the rise of the Millennial meat consumer. With 62% of new unit meat sales in 2024 coming from shoppers in that 29 to 44 age range, grocers have a massive opportunity to re-align their assortment, marketing and merchandising to better reflect their changing preferences. For their part, Millennials tend to focus on health benefits, convenience and sustainability, as well as meal favorites, preparation devices, cook time and inspiration.

“If we look at the trends of the Millennial that are shaping a new meat case, it is anything from their very different approach to meals and meal planning, to convenience, to health and well-being, to sustainability and really the different ways in which they shop,” explained Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, during her Power of Meat presentation.

While there are some differences between the preferences of younger and older Millennials, Roerink stressed that older Millennials with children in the home trend toward buying more convenience-focused items like meat and cheese cracker kits, as well as processed chicken products like chicken nuggets. They are also shopping at supercenters and club stores more than ever, and are also increasingly making their purchases online.

Additionally, Millennials might not always be laser-focused on price, but price and promotion remain extremely important within their shopping journey.

2. A Focus on Convenience

An increasing focus on quick, convenient meal options also permeated the landscape at the Meat Conference. According to the "Power of Meat" report, 53% of consumers say their typical meal preparation is a mix of items cooked from scratch and fully or semi-prepared products. Value-added, deli-prepared and frozen meat and poultry solutions are specific areas of interest.

A desire for convenience in the deli section was also apparent in the "Power of Meat" report, with Roerink noting that most of the growth in that segment was rotisserie chicken and fried chicken. “Maybe some of that convenience dollar actually moved to the deli, so that is a big lesson for us all to think about,” she noted.

The venerable air fryer was also a frequent topic of conversation, with CoBank’s Lead Protein Industry Analyst Brian Earnest noting that two-thirds of U.S. homes now own one – marking more households with air fryers than those with coffee makers.

A number of manufacturers shared their convenience-minded products on the show floor, including fully cooked stir-fry kits from Kevin’s Natural Foods; pre-seasoned and marinated chicken strips, chicken thighs, chicken tenders and pork chops from Rastelli Foods Group; ready-to-cook Hot Pot Beef Rolls from Certified Angus Beef Brand; and more.