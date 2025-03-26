 Skip to main content

4 Trends From the Annual Meat Conference

Today’s meat consumer is changing – how can retailers and manufacturers follow suit?
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Rastelli's meat products
Featured products from Rastelli's at the Annual Meat Conference included pre-seasoned and marinated packaged chicken and pork.

This year’s Annual Meat Conference in Orlando, presented by the Meat Institute and FMI — The Food Industry Association, was a literal feast for the senses, with sessions ranging from a deep dive into the newly released "Power of Meat" report, to regulatory considerations and AI in the industry. A bevy of producers and manufacturers descended upon the exhibition floor to share their products and serve up a sampling of their latest delicacies.

One thing was clear throughout the conference: The meat consumer is changing and retailers and manufacturers have no choice but to follow suit. Here are a few of the other top trends from the event that meat purveyors should pay attention to.

1. Rise of the Millennial Meat Consumer

One of the biggest trends to come out of the Annual Meat Conference this year is the rise of the Millennial meat consumer. With 62% of new unit meat sales in 2024 coming from shoppers in that 29 to 44 age range, grocers have a massive opportunity to re-align their assortment, marketing and merchandising to better reflect their changing preferences. For their part, Millennials tend to focus on health benefits, convenience and sustainability, as well as meal favorites, preparation devices, cook time and inspiration.

“If we look at the trends of the Millennial that are shaping a new meat case, it is anything from their very different approach to meals and meal planning, to convenience, to health and well-being, to sustainability and really the different ways in which they shop,” explained Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, during her Power of Meat presentation.

While there are some differences between the preferences of younger and older Millennials, Roerink stressed that older Millennials with children in the home trend toward buying more convenience-focused items like meat and cheese cracker kits, as well as processed chicken products like chicken nuggets. They are also shopping at supercenters and club stores more than ever, and are also increasingly making their purchases online.

Additionally, Millennials might not always be laser-focused on price, but price and promotion remain extremely important within their shopping journey. 

2. A Focus on Convenience

An increasing focus on quick, convenient meal options also permeated the landscape at the Meat Conference. According to the "Power of Meat" report, 53% of consumers say their typical meal preparation is a mix of items cooked from scratch and fully or semi-prepared products. Value-added, deli-prepared and frozen meat and poultry solutions are specific areas of interest. 

A desire for convenience in the deli section was also apparent in the "Power of Meat" report, with Roerink noting that most of the growth in that segment was rotisserie chicken and fried chicken. “Maybe some of that convenience dollar actually moved to the deli, so that is a big lesson for us all to think about,” she noted.

The venerable air fryer was also a frequent topic of conversation, with CoBank’s Lead Protein Industry Analyst Brian Earnest noting that two-thirds of U.S. homes now own one – marking more households with air fryers than those with coffee makers. 

A number of manufacturers shared their convenience-minded products on the show floor, including fully cooked stir-fry kits from Kevin’s Natural Foods; pre-seasoned and marinated chicken strips, chicken thighs, chicken tenders and pork chops from Rastelli Foods Group; ready-to-cook Hot Pot Beef Rolls from Certified Angus Beef Brand; and more.

Fresh Prairie meat
The Prairie Fresh brand from Seaboard Food has rolled out new ground pork products.

3. Getting the Restaurant Experience at Home

Seen somewhat as an extension of pandemic-era habits, consumers are still interested in cooking more at home and creating their own restaurant-worthy meals. In fact, 94% of consumers in the "Power of Meat" study said they can be persuaded to spend more on meat and poultry when celebrating holidays or given sales promotions. 

Additionally, 58% of consumers said they have tried-and-true meat or poultry favorites, but they would also be interested in exploring more within the category. Barriers include cost, habit and lack of cooking confidence, but top areas of interest for new recipes include comfort meals, quick preparation options and creative cooking with basic ingredients such as chicken or ground beef.

“When consumers are replacing a restaurant opportunity with something at home, they are willing to spend a little bit more,” said Roerink. “They are looking for recipes to recreate that restaurant meal at home, whether that is the Happy Meal with the chicken nugget and fries, or the steak type of meal. There are many opportunities there to help consumers recreate those things at home.”

Roerink also noted the importance of reinforcing that home-cooked meals are more cost-effective than those purchased in restaurants, and that the deli section is another driver of that shift. Another important piece of the puzzle for retailers can be leaning into different daypart opportunities for meat, as well as everyday holidays that lend themselves to preparing a special home-cooked meal.

4. New Cuts and Blends in Evolving Packages

While “Millennial” was a much-heard buzzword at the Meat Conference, so was “grinds.” Ground meat of all types made a big splash on the show floor, showcasing new ways to think about utilizing a perennial favorite. 

Prairie Fresh, for example, had its new ground pork products on display, with new flavors including Nashville Hot, Italian, Original Recipe and Vermont Style Maple. The company was sampling breakfast tacos that included the new grinds nestled into a flour tortilla alongside bacon, scrambled eggs and maple syrup.

“Ground pork and sausage roll sales have grown tremendously over the last few years,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh, in a news release. “We’re consistently tracking industry trends and are especially excited to bring these convenient offerings to the category and show consumers how they can use pork in everyday meals.”

Also on display were new ground meat products from Crossover Meat, which included packaged and ready-to-cook mixtures of ground chicken and lamb; ground chicken and beef; and ground chicken and pork. Verde Farms also showcased its value-added, better-for-you ground beef that is organic, grass-fed, regeneratively farmed and humanely raised.

According to Kristyn Lipson, senior director of marketing at Verde Farms, the company is also preparing to roll out ground beef hamburger patties in smaller portion sizes with easier-to-store packaging that promises less waste. Based on consumer feedback, the product features four patties in vacuum-sealed perforated packaging that allows consumers to easily store leftovers for future use.

