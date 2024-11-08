A Peek Inside Consumers’ Kitchens
“The kitchen serves as the heart of many U.S. households, and brands that align their food and beverage offerings with the appliances and gadgets people already own will win,” said Darren Seifer, industry advisor, Consumer Goods and Foodservice, Circana. “As Boomers increasingly turn to social media for meal ideas, there is a unique opportunity to reach all generations with engaging content. By helping consumers feel more confident in the kitchen, especially for large gatherings, brands can enhance the overall experience and make special occasions more enjoyable for everyone.”
Also this week, Circana shared its annual Holiday Purchase Intentions that underscored how the home fires are still burning strongly in today’s market. For example, although 83% of consumers plan to shop online this holiday season, fewer consumers plan to exclusively shop online. That opens a door for more brick-and-mortar retailers to bring and, in some cases, bring back, shoppers to their stores for gifts, décor, foods and other essentials.
“Convenience and value are paramount for consumers creating an interesting dance between e-commerce and physical retail this holiday shopping season,” said Marshal Chosen, chief retail advisor for Circana. “More than ever, holiday shoppers will be utilizing all shopping channels and resources to maximize their spending ability and overall shopping experience.”