A Peek Inside Consumers’ Kitchens

As consumers want to keep up their home cooking habits, they are turning to appliances like air fryers and ingredients like pre-cooked proteins to help them save time.

Circana, which regularly tracks consumer preferences and behaviors, recently honed in on where and how people prepare foods at home. The Chicago-based insights firm has released its latest Kitchen Audit that reveals a range (no pun intended) of habits.

According to the Kitchen Audit, people across demographics are keeping up their cook-at-home propensities that accelerated during the pandemic era. From a preparation standpoint, appliances including air fryers, griddles and food processors are growing in popularity as consumers balance taste and speed.

[RELATED: How Wide Is the Gap Between Wanting to Cook at Home and Actually Doing It?]

Beyond appliances, many shoppers report that they appreciate solutions that help them make meals faster, like pre-cooked ingredients. There are some generational nuances, as millennials and GenXers turn to recipes while younger Gen Z consumers who got into cooking during and after COVID lockdowns and the subsequent inflation period, view themselves as fairly accomplished home cooks.

Many home cooks are putting those skills into practice. Circana found that the average U.S. consumer experiences around 18 special occasions per year.