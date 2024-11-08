 Skip to main content

A Peek Inside Consumers’ Kitchens

New Circana report spotlights trending appliances, ingredients and inspiration for home cooking
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Air fryer
As consumers want to keep up their home cooking habits, they are turning to appliances like air fryers and ingredients like pre-cooked proteins to help them save time.

Circana, which regularly tracks consumer preferences and behaviors, recently honed in on where and how people prepare foods at home. The Chicago-based insights firm has released its latest Kitchen Audit that reveals a range (no pun intended) of habits.

According to the Kitchen Audit, people across demographics are keeping up their cook-at-home propensities that accelerated during the pandemic era. From a preparation standpoint, appliances including air fryers, griddles and food processors are growing in popularity as consumers balance taste and speed. 

[RELATED: How Wide Is the Gap Between Wanting to Cook at Home and Actually Doing It?]

Beyond appliances, many shoppers report that they appreciate solutions that help them make meals faster, like pre-cooked ingredients. There are some generational nuances, as millennials and GenXers turn to recipes while younger Gen Z consumers who got into cooking during and after COVID lockdowns and the subsequent inflation period, view themselves as fairly accomplished home cooks.

Many home cooks are putting those skills into practice. Circana found that the average U.S. consumer experiences around 18 special occasions per year.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“The kitchen serves as the heart of many U.S. households, and brands that align their food and beverage offerings with the appliances and gadgets people already own will win,” said Darren Seifer, industry advisor, Consumer Goods and Foodservice, Circana. “As Boomers increasingly turn to social media for meal ideas, there is a unique opportunity to reach all generations with engaging content. By helping consumers feel more confident in the kitchen, especially for large gatherings, brands can enhance the overall experience and make special occasions more enjoyable for everyone.” 

Also this week, Circana shared its annual Holiday Purchase Intentions that underscored how the home fires are still burning strongly in today’s market. For example, although 83% of consumers plan to shop online this holiday season, fewer consumers plan to exclusively shop online. That opens a door for more brick-and-mortar retailers to bring and, in some cases, bring back, shoppers to their stores for gifts, décor, foods and other essentials. 

“Convenience and value are paramount for consumers creating an interesting dance between e-commerce and physical retail this holiday shopping season,” said Marshal Chosen, chief retail advisor for Circana.  “More than ever, holiday shoppers will be utilizing all shopping channels and resources to maximize their spending ability and overall shopping experience.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds