How Wide Is the Gap Between Wanting to Cook at Home and Actually Doing It?

If home is where the heart is, it’s also where a lot of the food dollars are going. A new survey from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media arm of The Kroger Co., confirms that shoppers prefer to have more planned food at home across all meals.

According to the 84.51° research, shoppers responded that ideally, they would like to enjoy 76% of their dinners at home, even as they are currently eating less than two thirds of their meals in that setting. They would also prefer to eat more lunches away from home than they are already doing.

While the preference to eat more at home is family clear, it doesn’t mean that turning those plans into meals and snacks is simple. According to 84.51°’s data, 20% of consumers polled said that they are facing a lack of time to cook, up 5% from a year ago.

Trying to balance time, money and the growing number of choices and channels is adding to the challenge of finding products and ways to eat at home. “Customers have a wider variety of options than ever before. It isn’t just along the traditional lines of, ‘Will I eat at home?’ or ‘Will I eat out?’ There are also more tools around meal planning, and COVID heightened the emphasis on delivery at home. All of that has led to complexity,” said Lucy Burke, lead customer strategy consultant at the 84.51° office of the customer team, during a recent interview with Progressive Grocer. “We are all striving for convenience, but the reason is because of that complexity of having more choices and responsibilities than ever before.”