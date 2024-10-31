How Wide Is the Gap Between Wanting to Cook at Home and Actually Doing It?
Interestingly, and perhaps ironically, despite their intention to enjoy more planned meals at home, the lack of time is driving some consumers to dine away from home, even if they are paying more to do that as inflation in the food-away-from home sector outpaces grocery inflation. 84.51°’s survey showed that 20% of consumers cite the lack of time as a reason for dining out, up from 15% the prior year.
“When we think about convenience, we need to root that to what the consumer need is when it comes to planning,” said Burke, nothing the findings reveal opportunities to help consumers maximize time and energy to prepare or serve meals at home.
To close the gap between at-home intentions and behaviors, brands and retailers can focus on delivering on both convenience and value as those definitions have continued to widen. “Customers want to be the hero for their family in providing food at home but sometimes they are falling short of inspiration or they can’t get restaurant quality. So, when we think about those decisions and the broad spectrum of planning to eat at home, how do we help them through the decisions and provide that inspiration?” asked Burke.
[RELATED: Grocery Inflation Remains Moderate, Yet Stubborn]
In its latest report, the data science group shared some suggestions to reach these consumers who are looking for the proverbial easy (or at least easier) button. For one thing, retailers and brands can offer options that allow home cooks to make restaurant-quality food at home and experiment with global flavors that they are enjoying in restaurants. Stakeholders can also emphasize cost-effective and time-saving meal solutions and personalized offers that help customers save money and maximize meals based on data-driven insights.
The new 84.51° report, “The Future of Food at Home: Trends, Insights and Opportunities,” is available online.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.