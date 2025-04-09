Save A Lot Reveals Owners, Operators Honored at Retail Partner Awards

Save A Lot has revealed the names of the 11 owners and operators honored at the company’s annual Retail Partner Awards.

The awards were presented during the discount grocer’s annual meeting and food show for store owners and operators, held in St. Charles, Mo. Awards were given to recognize performance in calendar year 2024 across five categories: year-over-year (YoY) Customer and Sales Growth, Store Managers of the Year, Hometown Hero, Loyalty Champions, and Retail Partner of the Year. Retail partners were divided into groups based on the number of stores owned (1 to 4, 5-10 and 11-plus locations).

[RELATED: Save A Lot Security Expert to Speak at GroceryTech]

Award Winners

Sales and Customer Count Growth 2024

Given to stores with the highest YoY customer count and sales growth for the full year of 2024.

1-4 Store Owner: Hamden, Conn., owned and operated by Edilio Flores

Hamden, Conn., owned and operated by Edilio Flores 5-10 Store Owner: Delphi, Ind., owned and operated by Todd Hinson

Delphi, Ind., owned and operated by Todd Hinson 11+ Store Owner: Denver, Colo.-Leetsdale, owned and operated by Leevers Supermarkets

Store Managers of the Year

Given to store managers with outstanding performance in 2024 across numerous factors, including sales, customer service and teamwork.