Save A Lot Reveals Owners, Operators Honored at Retail Partner Awards
Hometown Hero
Given to the retail partner who consistently goes above and beyond to demonstrate their commitment to and support of the communities they serve.
The 2024 Hometown Hero award was presented to the Boris brothers, of Lake City, Fla., because they exemplify the essence of community service. They show unwavering dedication to several local initiatives, among them partnering with the local high school athletics department and supporting student athletes; sponsoring Hooked on Heroes, which supports terminally ill children; and donating resources to the Lake City Battered Women’s Shelter, helping those affected by domestic violence. Brothers Mike and Mark Boris have consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving their community both inside and outside of their stores.
Loyalty Champions
Given to those stores that go above and beyond to maximize customer engagement with the new Save A Lot app and loyalty program, producing the highest percentage of identified transactions in 2024 within their respective category.
- 1-4 Store Owner: LeRoy, N.Y., owned and operated by John Hedlund
- 5-10 Store Owner: Roselawn, Ind., owned and operated by Todd Hinson
- 11+ Store Owner: Grayling, Mich., owned and operated by Freeman Family Enterprises
Retail Partner of the Year
Given to retail partners who demonstrate outstanding results across the business on all metrics (sales, customer count, purchases) as well as demonstrate outstanding community involvement, team engagement and a commitment to the Save A Lot brand image.
- 1-4 Store Owner: Kim & Eric Walker, Walker Grocery Group, Florida. The Walker Grocery Group’s impressive sales and commitment to its customers help it stand out in the Florida and Wisconsin communities where it operates. In 2024, it increased its sales by more than 13% and customer count improved more than 7%. It consistently has high standards for keeping its stores fresh, full, friendly and clean. Staying in touch with its customer base also sets it apart from the competition, as it regularly updates its assortment to meet the needs of its various communities.
- 5-10 Store Owner: Dwayne Goodwin, South Carolina. The secrets of Dwayne Goodwin’s success include a dedication to investing in communities, developing people and getting the assortment right in each of his five South Carolina stores. Goodwin and his team ensure that each store has the right products tailored specifically for those customers.
- 11+ Store Owner: Houchens Food Group, Kentucky. Led by VP of Retail Operations Danny Wilson, Houchens Food Group is committed to providing fresh, full, friendly and clean stores for the 89 communities where its Save A Lot stores operate. Its ongoing investment in its people and its fleet of stores continues to pay off with its customers. All of its stores have been completely remodeled, and its customers love the updated look and feel of the shopping experience.
“All of these Save A Lot retail partners set the bar high in providing best-in-class service to their communities,” said Fred Boehler, CEO of Save A Lot. “They have shown their commitment to not only their teams, but the communities where their stores operate in delivering fresh, full, friendly and clean stores. We’re proud they’re part of the Save A Lot network.”
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.