Wegmans Once Again Best Retailer to Work For in Country

East coast grocer named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025 list for 28th consecutive time
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Publix
Wegmans and Publix have both been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025 list for the 28th consecutive time.

Great Place To Work and Fortune have recognized Wegmans Food Markets Inc. as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025. This is Wegmans 28th consecutive time being named to the prestigious list, this year coming in sixth overall, as well as first in the retail industry. 

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list honors companies that build a high-trust workplace environment, measured through Great Place To Work’s proprietary survey platform. Confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the United States is matched against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index Survey receive placement on the list.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized again as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “At Wegmans, we live by a shared set of values that creates a culture of belonging, where all are treated with respect and where each person’s uniqueness is valued. We’ve always believed the best way to serve our customers is by first being a great place to work for our people, and in turn, we hear from our customers that Wegmans is a happy place, where all feel welcome. We couldn't be more proud of everyone at Wegmans for living our values every day.”

Wegmans has also been named to Newsweek’s America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 list and Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Women list.

Meanwhile, other food retailers that made the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025 list include Publix Super Markets, which ranked No. 42. This is also Publix’s 28th consecutive year making the list. 

“Part of Publix’s mission statement is to be dedicated to the dignity, value and employment security of our associates,” noted Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “Being named to this list year after year is a testament to the philosophies George Jenkins founded our company on 95 years ago.”

Sheetz Inc., Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. also made the list, coming in at Nos. 40, 55 and 100, respectively. 

Companies are only considered for the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List if they are a Great Place to Work Certified organization with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across job level, business unit, race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity.

“Leaders are the reason a business succeeds or fails,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Great Place To Work. “In the more than 30 years we’ve studied the workplace, our data proves that how you treat people shows up in your financial performance."

Trust is also a success factor. “When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization,” added Bush. “Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion and resilience.”

Wegmans customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m., when mini cupcakes will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option, Clementine tangerines will be available.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, while Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is No. 40, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.

