Wegmans Once Again Best Retailer to Work For in Country

Meanwhile, other food retailers that made the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025 list include Publix Super Markets, which ranked No. 42. This is also Publix’s 28th consecutive year making the list.

“Part of Publix’s mission statement is to be dedicated to the dignity, value and employment security of our associates,” noted Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “Being named to this list year after year is a testament to the philosophies George Jenkins founded our company on 95 years ago.”

Sheetz Inc., Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. also made the list, coming in at Nos. 40, 55 and 100, respectively.

Companies are only considered for the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List if they are a Great Place to Work Certified organization with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across job level, business unit, race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity.

“Leaders are the reason a business succeeds or fails,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Great Place To Work. “In the more than 30 years we’ve studied the workplace, our data proves that how you treat people shows up in your financial performance."

Trust is also a success factor. “When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization,” added Bush. “Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion and resilience.”

Wegmans customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m., when mini cupcakes will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option, Clementine tangerines will be available.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, while Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is No. 40, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 and Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.