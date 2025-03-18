Seafood Sales Slip Despite Healthy Halo

FMI – The Food Industry Association unveiled its “Power of Seafood 2025” report on Monday, March 17 in a well-attended session at Seafood Expo North America (SENA). The seventh edition of the report explored evolving consumer attitudes, purchasing behaviors and potential opportunities for the seafood department in spite of less-than-stellar category performance.

Among the reasons cited for ebbing seafood sales were shopper perceptions that seafood is pricey (79% of consumers surveyed) and a luxury (66%), although the cost of seafood mostly declined in 2024.

Surveyed shoppers also admitted to a lack of knowledge about how to buy and prepare seafood. However, most consumers (93%) told FMI that they care about the health benefits of seafood and consider it a high-quality, nutritious protein. Additionally, the share of frequent seafood consumers – those who eat seafood a minimum of twice weekly – remained steady, and those shoppers (81%) continued to view seafood as affordable.

“While 87% of shoppers view seafood as healthy, 42% of seafood is purchased by only 10% of shoppers,” noted Steve Markenson, VP of research and insights at Arlington, Va.-based FMI, who presented the research during the hour-long session at SENA. “This suggests shoppers view seafood as a healthy yet intimidating protein. Shoppers tell us they lack the knowledge on how to prepare seafood and how to buy or select seafood, which makes them hesitant to purchase. At the same time, shoppers tell us they want to be educated more about seafood options.”

Food retailers have the opportunity to convert more consumers into occasional or frequent seafood shoppers. What’s more, 39% of frequent seafood customers live in households with children, offering a huge opportunity for food retailers to better educate, attract and retain lifelong seafood shoppers. The one snag is that just 17% of seafood shoppers with children said that their children also eat seafood.

“We know that once families cook and eat seafood regularly, they enjoy it,” said Rick Stein, FMI’s VP of fresh foods, who moderated a panel of experts who commented on key findings of the report during the session. “It is essential that food retailers break down perceptions that seafood is either too expensive or difficult to prepare. Grocers can be creative and partner with retail registered dietitian nutritionists to educate shoppers across channels – in-store, online, via apps and across social media platforms – on how to prepare cost-effective, nutritious meals with seafood, suggestions on buying different types of seafood and how to better reduce food waste, while showcasing the health benefits seafood offers.”

[RELATED: 2025 Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Revealed]