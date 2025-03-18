Seafood Sales Slip Despite Healthy Halo
The panel, which consisted of Christine Ngo, of Vernon, Calif.-based supplier H&N Group; Guy Pizzuti, of Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets; and Jason Pride, of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee, discussed the topics of frequent seafood shoppers, consumer perceptions of seafood, how Americans cook/prepare seafood, and nutrition, health, well-being and seafood, bringing their own experience to the fore. They agreed that value promotions worked to help dispel myths about seafood’s unaffordability and that retail dietitians were excellent resources for teaching consumers about the health benefits of seafood, while social media was a great place for shoppers to learn more about preparing certain dishes.
With regard to countering perceptions of seafood’s costliness, Pizzuti suggested portion sizing to offer shoppers an affordable option: “Give them a price point,” he urged.
“Fish is the healthiest protein we have,” asserted Ngo, but admitted that the industry wasn’t doing a good enough job of getting the word out because of the many species involved and attendant regulatory challenges in what health claims can be made.
Citing his company’s use of such tools as consumer education, associate training and QR codes to provide customers with quick and easy new ways to cook seafood, Pride remarked: “We don’t just sell seafood – we sell confidence.”
As for the future of the category, despite its current slump, Stein said, “The fact that people are eating and cooking more [seafood] at home is encouraging.”
The report was made possible by the Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. This year’s SENA took place March 16-18 in Boston.
