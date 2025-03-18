 Skip to main content

Seafood Sales Slip Despite Healthy Halo

FMI’s 2025 report cites price concerns, shopper knowledge gaps as key reasons
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
SENA 2025 Power of Seafood Panel Main Image
FMI's Rick Stein (far left) moderated a panel on findings from the trade association's "Power of Seafood 2025" report at this year's Seafood Expo North America.

FMI – The Food Industry Association unveiled its “Power of Seafood 2025” report on Monday, March 17 in a well-attended session at Seafood Expo North America (SENA). The seventh edition of the report explored evolving consumer attitudes, purchasing behaviors and potential opportunities for the seafood department in spite of less-than-stellar category performance. 

Among the reasons cited for ebbing seafood sales were shopper perceptions that seafood is pricey (79% of consumers surveyed) and a luxury (66%), although the cost of seafood mostly declined in 2024.

Surveyed shoppers also admitted to a lack of knowledge about how to buy and prepare seafood. However, most consumers (93%) told FMI that they care about the health benefits of seafood and consider it a high-quality, nutritious protein. Additionally, the share of frequent seafood consumers – those who eat seafood a minimum of twice weekly – remained steady, and those shoppers (81%) continued to view seafood as affordable.

“While 87% of shoppers view seafood as healthy, 42% of seafood is purchased by only 10% of shoppers,” noted Steve Markenson, VP of research and insights at Arlington, Va.-based FMI, who presented the research during the hour-long session at SENA. “This suggests shoppers view seafood as a healthy yet intimidating protein. Shoppers tell us they lack the knowledge on how to prepare seafood and how to buy or select seafood, which makes them hesitant to purchase. At the same time, shoppers tell us they want to be educated more about seafood options.”  

Food retailers have the opportunity to convert more consumers into occasional or frequent seafood shoppers. What’s more, 39% of frequent seafood customers live in households with children, offering a huge opportunity for food retailers to better educate, attract and retain lifelong seafood shoppers. The one snag is that just 17% of seafood shoppers with children said that their children also eat seafood.

“We know that once families cook and eat seafood regularly, they enjoy it,” said Rick Stein, FMI’s VP of fresh foods, who moderated a panel of experts who commented on key findings of the report during the session. “It is essential that food retailers break down perceptions that seafood is either too expensive or difficult to prepare. Grocers can be creative and partner with retail registered dietitian nutritionists to educate shoppers across channels – in-store, online, via apps and across social media platforms – on how to prepare cost-effective, nutritious meals with seafood, suggestions on buying different types of seafood and how to better reduce food waste, while showcasing the health benefits seafood offers.”

[RELATED: 2025 Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Revealed]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The panel, which consisted of Christine Ngo, of Vernon, Calif.-based supplier H&N Group; Guy Pizzuti, of Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets; and Jason Pride, of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee, discussed the topics of frequent seafood shoppers, consumer perceptions of seafood, how Americans cook/prepare seafood, and nutrition, health, well-being and seafood, bringing their own experience to the fore. They agreed that value promotions worked to help dispel myths about seafood’s unaffordability and that retail dietitians were excellent resources for teaching consumers about the health benefits of seafood, while social media was a great place for shoppers to learn more about preparing certain dishes.

With regard to countering perceptions of seafood’s costliness, Pizzuti suggested portion sizing to offer shoppers an affordable option: “Give them a price point,” he urged.

“Fish is the healthiest protein we have,” asserted Ngo, but admitted that the industry wasn’t doing a good enough job of getting the word out because of the many species involved and attendant regulatory challenges in what health claims can be made.

Citing his company’s use of such tools as consumer education, associate training and QR codes to provide customers with quick and easy new ways to cook seafood, Pride remarked: “We don’t just sell seafood – we sell confidence.”

As for the future of the category, despite its current slump, Stein said, “The fact that people are eating and cooking more [seafood] at home is encouraging.”

The report was made possible by the Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. This year’s SENA took place March 16-18 in Boston.

FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. The trade organization brings together retailers that sell to consumers, producers that supply food and other products, and a wide variety of companies providing critical services.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds