2025 Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Revealed

American Unagi Inc. garnered the Best New Foodservice Product award for its Gluten Free Eel Kabayaki Fillet.

At this year’s Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, trade show producer Diversified revealed the winners of the 2025 Seafood Excellence Awards and recognized them with a reception in the Wave Makers’ Zone (Booth #3165) as part of the three-day expo occurring March 16-18 in Boston.

Bedford, N.H.-based Icy Waters LLC received the Best New Retail Product award for its Atlantic Salmon with a Guinness Sweet Honey Mustard Melt & Panko Crumb, while Waldoboro, Maine-based American Unagi Inc. garnered the Best New Foodservice Product award for its Gluten Free Eel Kabayaki Fillet.

The 2025 winners were chosen from 11 finalists during a live judging held Sunday morning by a panel of seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries. This year’s judges were Paul Chapman, VP of seafood at Stop & Shop; Kimberly Price, procurement supervisor at C&S Wholesale Grocers; and Josue Avila Sr. procurement category manager at The Cheesecake Factory. The products were judged on such criteria as uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, market potential, convenience, nutritional value, and originality.