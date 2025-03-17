2025 Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Revealed
Out of a total of 68 entries, 11 finalists were earlier selected through a screening of market-ready products taking part in the Seafood Expo North America New Product Showcase. The showcase features seafood products, condiments and culinary dishes that have rolled out in the past 18 months to the North American market and by companies exhibiting at this year’s expo. Each finalist’s product, and all other new products submitted for the competition, are on display in the Wave Makers’ Zone through March 18.
The Seafood Excellence Awards program is the North American extension of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition, held at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona and the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards competition, held at Seafood Expo Asia in Singapore. All three awards are organized by Portland, Maine-based Diversified, which produces not only Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, but also Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and Seafood Expo Asia.