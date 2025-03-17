The New Era of Seafood Shopping in 2025

Now that we’ve entered a new year and a new presidential administration has taken power in Washington, D.C., how are consumers adjusting their seafood purchases?

In the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for January 2025, as reported by 210 Analytics and Circana, consumers noted their concerns regarding the labor market and potentially higher prices due to tariffs on imports. The index’s decline in consumer sentiment affected consumers across different political affiliations, age groups and income levels.

Indeed, overall fresh seafood prices were up 2.2% in January of this year, driven by a 5.1% increase in shellfish prices, while prices for finfish were up just 0.4% and shelf-stable seafood prices were actually lower than in January 2024. However, although seafood prices are looking better for shoppers, the average price per pound remained significantly higher than the average price per pound for the three most popular animal proteins: chicken ($3.19), pork ($3.21) and even beef ($6.73).

Meanwhile, in the frozen food section, the average price per pound for shrimp edged up by 0.9%, although frozen salmon prices decreased 2.5% from January 2024.

Still, all three seafood segments – fresh, frozen and canned – saw increases in year-over-year dollar and pound sales, with growth highest for shelf-stable product. In fact, as of January 2025, pound growth is now in positive territory for both frozen and shelf-stable seafood.

Given this economic backdrop and sales performance, how should retailers and suppliers respond to keep seafood not just afloat, but also advancing despite any adverse currents?

“According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus, the U.S. online grocery market closed out 2024 on a high note,” writes Anne-Marie Roerink, president of San Antonio-based 210 Analytics, in her January 2025 seafood report. “December was the fifth consecutive month of sales exceeding $9.5 billion, driven by strong growth in all fulfillment methods and aggressive promotions on memberships and subscriptions. Total e-grocery sales climbed 9% for the year, with the second half of the year driving the momentum. That means seafood needs to be part of an omnichannel strategy that fuels high conversion of shelf-stable, refrigerated and frozen seafood in online baskets.”

Roerink also points out that holidays and special occasions, like the recent Big Game and Valentine’s Day, the current March Madness, and the upcoming Easter, which this year doesn’t occur until April 20, are all prime retail selling opportunities.