Private Label Hall of Fame Inducts 9 New Members

Members of the Class of 2025 were honored for their efforts in growing the private label marketplace.

The Private Label Hall of Fame has nine new members following induction ceremonies held Wednesday, April 3, at the PLMA 2025 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Class of 2025 includes honorees across three categories:

Lifetime Achievement

Judy Albazi, President/CEO, Chase Products Co.

Juan De Paoli, most recently vice president of Our Brands, The Kroger Co.

Ross Purdy, vice president, Center Store Operations, K-VA-T Food Stores

Robert Snyder, former CEO of Sinco (Retired)

Private Brand Champion

Thomas Becker, most recently the director of Proprietary Brands, Circle K

John Yannuzzi, vice president of Corporate Brands, Powermax USA

Carolyn Boege, private brands category development manager, Ahold Delhaize USA

Private Brand Innovator

Jeannine Buscher, co-founder and executive vice president of Innovation, FedUp Foods

Michelle Helena Denk, director, Retail Division, Affinity Group

“Our nine-member Class of 2025 represents the best-of-the-best thought leaders and changemakers,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “Their commitment and dedication to private label is an inspiration to all.”

Presented by PLMA and Store Brands, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize those who have made significant contributions in their own organizations, as well as those who have set standards of excellence and accomplishment throughout the industry.

Profiles on all inductees will be featured on StoreBrands.com and posted in the Hall of Fame section of plma.com.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.