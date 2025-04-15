Heritage Grocers Group Promotes 2 Executives to Group VPs
Garcia’s food industry career includes 16 years with Cincinnati-based Kroger, where she held such roles as marketing leader at Ralphs Grocery Co., director of marketing for the Kroger Enterprise, and marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position. Garcia has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and is vice chair of Next Up in the Phoenix region.
This past February, Cates joined HGG as VP of center store and Garcia came aboard as VP of marketing.
Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.