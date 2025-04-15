Heritage Grocers Group Promotes 2 Executives to Group VPs

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has promoted two key leaders, Kim Cates to the position of group VP of merchandising and Allison Garcia to the role of group VP of marketing. Cates and Garcia report directly to HGG Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford.

“Both Kim and Allie bring a wealth of knowledge, innovative thinking, and a deep passion for our customers and communities,” said Monford. “Their leadership, vision and excellence in execution are transforming our Cardenas, Los Altos, Tony’s and El Rancho banners and enabling us to compete in powerful ways.”

Cates’ extensive food industry career includes 23 years with San Antonio-based H-E-B, where she held various store operations roles, including director of food service and general manager of H-E-B Central Market. She also spent several years at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon, where she developed private brands. Before coming to HGG, Cates was director of center store sales at Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). Cates has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Texas at San Antonio.