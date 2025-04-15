 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers Group Promotes 2 Executives to Group VPs

Kim Cates is now group VP of merchandising; Allison Garcia has become group VP of marketing
Left to right: Kim Cates, Allison Garcia

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has promoted two key leaders, Kim Cates to the position of group VP of merchandising and Allison Garcia to the role of group VP of marketing. Cates and Garcia report directly to HGG Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford.

“Both Kim and Allie bring a wealth of knowledge, innovative thinking, and a deep passion for our customers and communities,” said Monford. “Their leadership, vision and excellence in execution are transforming our Cardenas, Los Altos, Tony’s and El Rancho banners and enabling us to compete in powerful ways.”

Cates’ extensive food industry career includes 23 years with San Antonio-based H-E-B, where she held various store operations roles, including director of food service and general manager of H-E-B Central Market. She also spent several years at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon, where she developed private brands. Before coming to HGG, Cates was director of center store sales at Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). Cates has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Garcia’s food industry career includes 16 years with Cincinnati-based Kroger, where she held such roles as marketing leader at Ralphs Grocery Co., director of marketing for the Kroger Enterprise, and marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position. Garcia has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and is vice chair of Next Up in the Phoenix region. 

This past February, Cates joined HGG as VP of center store and Garcia came aboard as VP of marketing.

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. 

