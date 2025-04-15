USC Marshall Enhances Fall 2025 Food Industry Executive Program

Dr. Kyle Mayer will teach the Industry Evolution and Disruption course during the fall 2025 Food Industry Executive Program at USC.

The USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, in partnership with the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), has revealed the newly enhanced Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) for fall 2025. The four-day program was created to provide food industry executives across the retail, manufacturing, grocery and supply chain sectors with advanced leadership strategies, market insights and a competitive edge in an evolving industry.

For more than 65 years, USC Marshall Executive Education has been a top resource for high-potential food industry professionals looking to boost their leadership and strategic expertise. The FIEP delivers an immersive, real-world-focused curriculum that enables participants to refine leadership objectives, improve decision-making and stay ahead of emerging trends.

[RELATED: Associates Make the Difference at Harris Teeter]

The revamped FIEP tackles head-on today’s biggest food industry issues. Participants will gain exclusive insights from USC Marshall faculty and industry experts while honing their skills in Strategic Leadership for the Food Industry; Industry Evolution, Disruption & Competitive Positioning; Marketing Strategy & Data-Driven Growth; Leaders as Coaches; Leadership, Power & Influence in the Food Sector; and Executive Presence and Effective Communication.