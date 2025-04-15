USC Marshall Enhances Fall 2025 Food Industry Executive Program
FIEP is intended for high-potential managers, directors and executives in the food retail, manufacturing and grocery industries who want to sharpen their leadership and strategic acumen. According to USC Marshall, companies that enroll several participants benefit from better cross-functional collaboration and accelerated business performance.
USC Marshall faculty and industry thought leaders teaching courses during the program include:
- Dr. Cynthia Alt: Adjunct Professor of Clinical Business Communication, teaching Executive Presence and Communication
- Dr. Diane Badame: Professor of Clinical Marketing, teaching Marketing and the Value of Data
- Dr. Shon Hiatt: Associate Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Food Industry Strategy
- Dr. Gita Govahi: Assistant Dean of Experiential Learning & Research, running a Leadership Experiential Exercise
- Prof. Abby Fifer Mandell: Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, teaching User- Centered Research and Design
- Dr. Kyle Mayer: Chair and Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Industry Evolution and Disruption
- Dr. Cynthia McCloud: Director, Food Industry Programs, and Adjunct Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Leaders as Coaches
FIEP is held twice annually, in spring and fall, giving participants the chance to connect with top industry minds. Each session features 40 to 50 attendees from both food retail and consumer package goods companies, leading to a dynamic and collaborative learning environment. Graduates of the program receive a USC Marshall certificate of completion, as well as a digital badge that can be added to online resumes and professional platforms.