USC Marshall Enhances Fall 2025 Food Industry Executive Program

Revamped agenda tackles head-on today’s biggest issues across retail, manufacturing, grocery and supply chain sectors
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
USC FIEP Classroom Dr. Kyle Mayer Main Image
Dr. Kyle Mayer will teach the Industry Evolution and Disruption course during the fall 2025 Food Industry Executive Program at USC.

The USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, in partnership with the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), has revealed the newly enhanced Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) for fall 2025. The four-day program was created to provide food industry executives across the retail, manufacturing, grocery and supply chain sectors with advanced leadership strategies, market insights and a competitive edge in an evolving industry. 

For more than 65 years, USC Marshall Executive Education has been a top resource for high-potential food industry professionals looking to boost their leadership and strategic expertise. The FIEP delivers an immersive, real-world-focused curriculum that enables participants to refine leadership objectives, improve decision-making and stay ahead of emerging trends.

The revamped FIEP tackles head-on today’s biggest food industry issues. Participants will gain exclusive insights from USC Marshall faculty and industry experts while honing their skills in Strategic Leadership for the Food Industry; Industry Evolution, Disruption & Competitive Positioning; Marketing Strategy & Data-Driven Growth; Leaders as Coaches; Leadership, Power & Influence in the Food Sector; and Executive Presence and Effective Communication.

FIEP is intended for high-potential managers, directors and executives in the food retail, manufacturing and grocery industries who want to sharpen their leadership and strategic acumen. According to USC Marshall, companies that enroll several participants benefit from better cross-functional collaboration and accelerated business performance.

USC Marshall faculty and industry thought leaders teaching courses during the program include:

  • Dr. Cynthia Alt: Adjunct Professor of Clinical Business Communication, teaching Executive Presence and Communication
  • Dr. Diane Badame: Professor of Clinical Marketing, teaching Marketing and the Value of Data
  • Dr. Shon Hiatt: Associate Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Food Industry Strategy
  • Dr. Gita Govahi: Assistant Dean of Experiential Learning & Research, running a Leadership Experiential Exercise
  • Prof. Abby Fifer Mandell: Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, teaching User- Centered Research and Design
  • Dr. Kyle Mayer: Chair and Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Industry Evolution and Disruption
  • Dr. Cynthia McCloud: Director, Food Industry Programs, and Adjunct Professor of Management and Organization, teaching Leaders as Coaches

FIEP is held twice annually, in spring and fall, giving participants the chance to connect with top industry minds. Each session features 40 to 50 attendees from both food retail and consumer package goods companies, leading to a dynamic and collaborative learning environment. Graduates of the program receive a USC Marshall certificate of completion, as well as a digital badge that can be added to online resumes and professional platforms.

