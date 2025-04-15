EXCLUSIVE: SpartanNash Sets Aside Day to Pack 500K Meals for Future Disaster Victims

Each box contains nonperishable food items for a family of four to last up to five days.

The food and hygiene kits assembled at the Helping Hands Day are given to Convoy of Hope, which manages distribution in times of crisis. “I think for the people who were here last year putting the boxes together, when they got to see video of those boxes being given to survivors of hurricanes, I think it really struck a chord with them and probably fired them up,” said Ethan Forhetz, VP of public engagement for Convoy of Hope.

The impact of the effort was likewise noted by SpartanNash suppliers who joined the line of volunteer workers. “It is really synergistic with everything that Del Monte stands for. Our goal as a company is to bring nutritious food and made it widely available to people and that lines up well with this mission,” said Andrew Magliozzi, senior business development manager at Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Added Tom Gouger, senior director of national accounts at Kellanova: “There is the core value of giving back to the community. And this is the definition of giving back to your communities.”

Other suppliers who participated in this year’s Helping Hands Day include Seneca Foods, Kraft Heinz, Country Fresh, W.K. Kellogg Co., Hormel Foods, J.M. Smucker Co., General Mills, Dairy Farmers of America and Quaker, among others. In addition to Convoy of Hope, SpartanNash’s nonprofit partners Operation Homefront and Folds of Honor took part in the initiative, as did students and student-athletes from nearby Calvin University.

SpartanNash estimates that the food solutions company, with its partners, will donate $1.7 million in food and hygiene kits this year.

CEO Tony Sarsam took a break from packing boxes to sum up the event. “The important part of our culture – the People First culture – is serving people. As a food solutions company, we know we have the opportunity to serve people what they need when they need it the most,” he told PG.

