New Seasons Market Teams With 50+ Brands for Earth Month and Climate Health

“This collaboration is the foundation of our grant program in the Northwest,” noted Zero Foodprint Executive Director and co-founder Anthony Myint. “The funds raised will provide essential resources for farmers to adopt regenerative practices, and New Seasons Market is leading the charge by engaging dozens of brands and tens of thousands of citizens in Collective Regeneration. We’re honored to partner with so many like-minded brands and conscious consumers to facilitate and accelerate this progress around carbon sequestration and soil health.”

The funds raised this year will be distributed through the Restore NW Grant Program, which enables farmers and ranchers to apply for grants up to $25,000 to cover costs related to supplies, labor, services, and the implementation of healthy soil and planting projects. In 2024, aided by more than 25 brands, New Seasons Market and its customers raised almost $60,000 for Restore NW grants and the company is hoping to far exceed that amount in 2025.

Further, New Seasons Market’s Partner Brand actively reinvests a portion of its proceeds back into its communities year-round, with Earth Month an extension of this commitment. By donating 1% of its April Partner Brand sales to Zero Foodprint, including popular products like tortilla chips, apple cider, Partners in Crime wines and sustainably packaged fresh pasta, New Seasons aims to bolster its positive impact on environmentally responsible practices.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, New Seasons was founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore. The grocer now boasts a team of around 2,700 staffers across more than 20 stores in Oregon and southwest Washington. Its progressive values include committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to-market strategy. In 2025, Progressive Grocer named New Seasons among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.