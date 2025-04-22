Heritage Grocers Group Names Chief Transformation Officer

Frank, the son of original Tony’s Fresh Market co-founder Tony Ingraffia, grew up in the grocery business, learning every aspect of it from the ground up. He began his extensive food industry career as a bagger in 2003, eventually working in every department at the store level. He then took on various corporate roles within Tony’s, among them category manager, real estate director, legal counsel and VP of corporate operations. Ultimately, he rose to the position of CEO for Tony’s Fresh Markets when its founders transitioned from active management.

Ingraffia earned both a business degree and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Loyola University Chicago. He also sits on the board of directors for Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

HGG has been making lots of executive moves since Monford took the helm this past November, including the promotion of two recently hired leaders, Kim Cates and Allison Garcia, to the roles of VP of merchandising and VP of Marketing, respectively.

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.