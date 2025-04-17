NACDS Names VP, Communications
“To meet Emily is to experience the energy and expertise that NACDS brings to telling our industry’s story,” said Steven C. Anderson, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based trade association, which represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. “She has built an extremely strong background at the intersection of communications and government affairs, and in industries relevant to the work of NACDS – including her most recent role with physician practices. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”
Added Anderson: “NACDS’ core strengths include communicating the importance of the association’s priority issues for Americans in their daily lives and for the trusted pharmacies that serve them. As a member-driven organization, NACDS also excels in engaging members in the association’s innovative programming. We know Emily will elevate even further the top-notch NACDS staff.”