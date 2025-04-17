 Skip to main content

NACDS Names VP, Communications

Emily Dowsett brings health care, CPG and association experience to latest role
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NACDS Emily Dowsett Headshot Main Image
Emily Dowsett

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) has revealed that Emily Dowsett is now part of the staff team as VP of communications, effective April 14. She reports to Chris Krese, SVP of congressional relations and communications. 

In her new role, Dowsett will head up NACDS’ strategic communications, media relations, social media, website and design functions. These disciplines integrate with NACDS’ government advocacy, policy development, and programming for NACDS chain and supplier members. 

[RELATED: Hy-Vee Simplifies How Consumers Receive Medications]

Dowsett’s most recent position was director of policy communications for the Medical Group Management Association, working to further the interests of physician practices across the country. Before that, she held similar roles at such other associations as the American Public Works Association, and provided strategic direction to a range of clients at New Orleans public relations firm Gambel Communications.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“To meet Emily is to experience the energy and expertise that NACDS brings to telling our industry’s story,” said Steven C. Anderson, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based trade association, which represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. “She has built an extremely strong background at the intersection of communications and government affairs, and in industries relevant to the work of NACDS – including her most recent role with physician practices. We are excited to welcome her to the team.” 

Added Anderson: “NACDS’ core strengths include communicating the importance of the association’s priority issues for Americans in their daily lives and for the trusted pharmacies that serve them. As a member-driven organization, NACDS also excels in engaging members in the association’s innovative programming. We know Emily will elevate even further the top-notch NACDS staff.” 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds