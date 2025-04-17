NACDS Names VP, Communications

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) has revealed that Emily Dowsett is now part of the staff team as VP of communications, effective April 14. She reports to Chris Krese, SVP of congressional relations and communications.

In her new role, Dowsett will head up NACDS’ strategic communications, media relations, social media, website and design functions. These disciplines integrate with NACDS’ government advocacy, policy development, and programming for NACDS chain and supplier members.

Dowsett’s most recent position was director of policy communications for the Medical Group Management Association, working to further the interests of physician practices across the country. Before that, she held similar roles at such other associations as the American Public Works Association, and provided strategic direction to a range of clients at New Orleans public relations firm Gambel Communications.