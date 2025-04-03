Hy-Vee Simplifies How Consumers Receive Medications

How the e-commerce experience works:

When a consumer searches for a medication, GoodRx checks if it's available at the pharmacy and can be purchased online. Validates prescription: GoodRx confirms the consumer's prescription is on file and being filled to support a seamless pickup experience at the pharmacy counter.

Completes order: The consumer pays the GoodRx price online via credit card or can select the pay-over-time option.

The launch of this online functionality responds to the shift toward more digitally integrated retail experiences for consumers, health care professionals (HCPs) and retail pharmacies. For consumers and HCPs, the platform can help simplify the prescription validation process and integrate seamless payment and fulfillment options, facilitating smoother medication management. For retail pharmacy partners, it streamlines pharmacists’ workflows and offers a user-friendly online experience, with the goal of driving customer growth.

“Today’s interactions at the pharmacy counter are often fraught with friction points, both for pharmacists and consumers,” said Wendy Barnes, president and CEO of Santa Monica, Calif.-based GoodRx. “We understand the need to develop innovative solutions that make it easier for people to get their medications, and are working with retailers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to modernize the online experience so we can help remove the strain on all sides. There are many ways that we can leverage our e-commerce solution to help industry stakeholders improve profitability and drive innovation in the prescription experience.”

GoodRx first rolled out its e-commerce solution last fall with the launch of a direct-to-consumer shopping experience with Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

According to the company, GoodRx is used by nearly 30 million consumers and more than 1 million health care professionals annually. Since 2011, GoodRx has reportedly helped Americans save more than $85 billion on the cost of their medications. Publix Super Markets joined the GoodRx network last year.

