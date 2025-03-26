 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club to Provide BetterWay Blood Testing

Service will be offered at 7 of warehouse retailer’s pharmacies in greater Austin, Texas, area
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
A rollout at Sam's Club marks BetterWay’s inaugural collaboration with a national retailer.

Sam’s Club has entered into an agreement with BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics to offer the blood-testing method at seven of the warehouse retailers pharmacies in the greater Austin, Texas, area. BetterWay uses pea-sized samples from a fingertip for many commonly ordered diagnostic tests. This month, blood testing became available at the Lakeline and Round Rock Sam's Club locations, marking the start of a broader expansion of the convenient, affordable service. 

“BetterWay lowers the barriers to testing, making it easier for people to take charge of their health,” noted David Stein, CEO of Austin-based Babson. “We are excited to collaborate with Sam’s Club and increase access to actionable health insights.” 

The rollout marks BetterWay’s inaugural collaboration with a national retailer. Babson commercially launched at select Austin locations in May 2024, including at Texas grocer H-E-B, which also reportedly offered the service in San Antonio.

According to Babson, BetterWay makes blood collection less invasive and more convenient without sacrificing the accuracy and efficiency of laboratory analysis. All samples are analyzed at Babson's CLIA-certified lab in Austin, and customers get their results in one to two days. BetterWay blood testing at the Sam’s Club Austin locations is available to the public and doesn’t require Sam’s Club membership.

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

