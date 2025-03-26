Sam’s Club to Provide BetterWay Blood Testing

Sam’s Club has entered into an agreement with BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics to offer the blood-testing method at seven of the warehouse retailers pharmacies in the greater Austin, Texas, area. BetterWay uses pea-sized samples from a fingertip for many commonly ordered diagnostic tests. This month, blood testing became available at the Lakeline and Round Rock Sam's Club locations, marking the start of a broader expansion of the convenient, affordable service.

“BetterWay lowers the barriers to testing, making it easier for people to take charge of their health,” noted David Stein, CEO of Austin-based Babson. “We are excited to collaborate with Sam’s Club and increase access to actionable health insights.”

The rollout marks BetterWay’s inaugural collaboration with a national retailer. Babson commercially launched at select Austin locations in May 2024, including at Texas grocer H-E-B, which also reportedly offered the service in San Antonio.