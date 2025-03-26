Sam’s Club to Provide BetterWay Blood Testing
According to Babson, BetterWay makes blood collection less invasive and more convenient without sacrificing the accuracy and efficiency of laboratory analysis. All samples are analyzed at Babson's CLIA-certified lab in Austin, and customers get their results in one to two days. BetterWay blood testing at the Sam’s Club Austin locations is available to the public and doesn’t require Sam’s Club membership.
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.