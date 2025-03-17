CVS Health to Open Smaller Format Stores

CVS Health plans to open a dozen or more smaller format CVS Pharmacy locations in select communities nationally over the next year, the WSJ has reported, noting that the huge selection of consumer items, such as greeting cards, groceries and nail polish, will be absent.

A CVS Health spokeswoman told Drug Store News that each location will average less than 5,000 square feet, and "will feature a full-service pharmacy with limited over-the-counter products available for purchase and will be designed to meet the community’s specific pharmacy needs."

"The new pharmacies will be introduced in select neighborhoods to help bridge gaps in care and make it easier for patients to access medications, immunizations and other pharmacist-provided healthcare services," the spokeswoman said. "By taking a customized approach to our footprint that is focused on the specific needs of the communities we serve, we’re continuing to strategically realign our pharmacy footprint to better support patient and ensure the right geographic coverage."

CVS Health is continuing to open traditional CVS Pharmacy locations, which contain a full front store and pharmacy. "We opened 100 stores between 2022 and 2024 and have plans to open nearly 30 CVS Pharmacy locations, including those inside Target stores, in 2025, in addition to the new small-format pharmacies," the spokeswoman said.

