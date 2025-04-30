Upshop Names New CEO

Upshop is mixing things up. The Austin, Texas -based store operations tech company announced that it has hired Mike Sanders to serve as the new CEO. Current CEO Shamus Hines will transition to a strategic role on the board of directors, where he will help guide the company’s global expansion.

Sanders joins Upshop from Kaseya, a global provider of AI-driven IT and cybersecurity solutions. There, he helped scale operations to support customers around the world and develop customer-centric solutions. In his new position at the helm of Upshop, Sanders will spearhead efforts to speed and support innovations across the company’s unified store operations platform.

"We’re making the move after seeing through the promises we have been making. If you look at the diversity of customers, what’s ahead for our roadmap, and the operational rigor of demands, now is the right time for a leader who can scale operations with excellence,” Mike Weber, the recently promoted chief growth officer at Upshop, told Progressive Grocer in an interview. “Mike has experience with platform unification and global roll out. It’s good to have leadership who can apply expertise from serving thousands of customers and millions of users."

He continued, “Shamus loves the strategic role to shepherd the vision. Mike Sanders is coming in to ensure customer’s expectations are met and exceeded on a global scale."