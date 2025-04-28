Dollar Tree Appoints Walgreens Vet as New Chief Supply Chain Officer

Effective April 28, Roxanne Weng has joined Dollar Tree Inc. as its new chief supply chain officer, succeeding the retiring Mike Kindy.

Weng has more than 30 years of retail operational leadership experience, with the majority of her career at Walgreens. During her tenure there, she held roles of increasing responsibility in both store operations and supply chain and worked as a pharmacist. In her role as chief supply chain officer at Walgreens, she led distribution, transportation, inventory management and master data management.

“I am delighted to welcome Roxanne to the Dollar Tree executive leadership team,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree. “With three decades of distinguished leadership across supply chain strategy, logistics optimization and distribution network management, her proven expertise aligns perfectly with the Dollar Tree growth trajectory.”

Weng most recently worked at Uline, an industry leader in packaging and shipping supplies, where she oversaw the company's creative operations. She earned a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Purdue University, a master’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in supply chain management from Loyola University.

