 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Appoints Walgreens Vet as New Chief Supply Chain Officer

Roxanne Weng succeeds the retiring Mike Kindy
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Roxanne Weng
Roxanne Weng

Effective April 28, Roxanne Weng has joined Dollar Tree Inc. as its new chief supply chain officer, succeeding the retiring Mike Kindy.

Weng has more than 30 years of retail operational leadership experience, with the majority of her career at Walgreens. During her tenure there, she held roles of increasing responsibility in both store operations and supply chain and worked as a pharmacist. In her role as chief supply chain officer at Walgreens, she led distribution, transportation, inventory management and master data management.

“I am delighted to welcome Roxanne to the Dollar Tree executive leadership team,” said Mike Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree. “With three decades of distinguished leadership across supply chain strategy, logistics optimization and distribution network management, her proven expertise aligns perfectly with the Dollar Tree growth trajectory.”

Weng most recently worked at Uline, an industry leader in packaging and shipping supplies, where she oversaw the company's creative operations. She earned a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Purdue University, a master’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in supply chain management from Loyola University.
 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Dollar Tree Exec
Mike Kindy

“I am honored to join the incredible team at Dollar Tree,” noted Weng. “I look forward to driving industry-leading initiatives to ensure our supply chain network operates at the highest standards so our stores remain consistently and reliably stocked to delight our customers every day.”

Kindy, who joined Dollar Tree in May 2023, played an integral role in advancing the company’s supply chain initiatives. “Mike has been a driving force in retail supply chain for more than 35 years, and we’ve been fortunate to benefit from his deep expertise and steady leadership,” said Creedon. “From overseeing complex distribution networks to modernizing our supply chain strategy, his contributions have been instrumental in positioning our company for long-term success. We are grateful for Mike’s service and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

In April 2021, Kindy retired as EVP of global supply chain from Dollar General Corp

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores include the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds