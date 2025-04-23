How Save Mart Captures Defining Moments With Internal Messaging

Messaging is powerful in all forms, including communications with internal team members. Progressive Grocer talks with Teresa Tolentino, director, internal communications at The Save Mart Companies, about how creative tools like Break Room TV and tailored outreach programs elevate engagement for the betterment of employees and customers alike.

Since joining the company two years ago, Teresa has completely revamped its internal communications, including its Break Room TV, or BRTV.

BRTV helps keep associates well informed and connected with monitors installed in all the breakrooms throughout the company's banner stores. Rotating about 10 to 15 slides per day, these monitors constantly provide associates with access to current events and information.

"Most of our store associates don't have access to email or our internet site, which is what we call the hub," explains Teresa. "So the most convenient and quickest way that store associates can receive information is to see what we post on the BRTVs. We change the content daily and updates happen several times throughout the week."

"And content is really tailored to each store," she continues. "For example, FoodMaxx would only receive employee anniversary information that rotate on the FoodMaxx monitors. So that's relevant to them. And then it's also the place where we showcase free giveaways, contests, recognitions and promotions."

Feedback on the BRTV program has been great. "I love it when I'm at the stores covering an event and associates ask me, 'I going to be featured on the BRTV?' Or they'll say, 'I can't wait to be recognized on screen.' It's really the best feedback we can hope for," says Teresa.

But messaging isn't one size fits all. Watch complete interview with Teresa to not only find out how she ensures Save Mart messages resonate with everyone in the organization, but also how she ensures the company is invested in the communities it serves.

