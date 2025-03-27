Upshop Promotes 2 Execs

Two leaders are moving up at Upshop. The tech solutions provider has promoted Lauren Kennedy and Mike Weber to new positions.

Kennedy, one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery winners in 2024, has been elevated to SVP of strategic accounts from her most recent role as VP of customer success and training. Going forward, she will oversee a team of account managers across the United States and Canada, delivering innovative solutions that drive long-term business success to Upshop’s clients.

Upshop has also tapped Mike Weber to serve as chief growth officer, expanding his current duties as chief marketing officer. In this newly-created position, he will spearhead marketing and sales initiatives beyond Upshop's core grocery market, driving the company's expansion into new retail segments.