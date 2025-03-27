 Skip to main content

Upshop Promotes 2 Execs

Lauren Kennedy and Mike Weber take on expanded roles at tech solutions provider
Lynn Petrak
Lauren Kennedy

Two leaders are moving up at Upshop. The tech solutions provider has promoted Lauren Kennedy and Mike Weber to new positions.

Kennedy, one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery winners in 2024, has been elevated to SVP of strategic accounts from her most recent role as VP of customer success and training. Going forward, she will oversee a team of account managers across the United States and Canada, delivering innovative solutions that drive long-term business success to Upshop’s clients. 

Upshop has also tapped Mike Weber to serve as chief growth officer, expanding his current duties as chief marketing officer. In this newly-created position, he will spearhead marketing and sales initiatives beyond Upshop's core grocery market, driving the company's expansion into new retail segments.

Mike Weber
Mike Weber

"These strategic promotions reflect our commitment to positioning Upshop for continued growth and innovation," said Chris Renda, chief revenue officer. "Lauren and Mike have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our clients' evolving needs. Their expanded roles will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth while delivering exceptional value to the market."

From March 30-April 2, Upshop is hosting a 3-day event, Altitude, in Austin, Texas. The conference features speakers from Wegmans, NGI, Festival Foods, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Lowes Foods, Coborn’s, Sobeys, Weis Markets and more. 

Based in Austin, Upshop provides a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers. The company works with more than 450 retailers and 50,000 stores globally. 

