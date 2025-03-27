Upshop Promotes 2 Execs

"These strategic promotions reflect our commitment to positioning Upshop for continued growth and innovation," said Chris Renda, chief revenue officer. "Lauren and Mike have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our clients' evolving needs. Their expanded roles will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth while delivering exceptional value to the market."
From March 30-April 2, Upshop is hosting a 3-day event, Altitude, in Austin, Texas. The conference features speakers from Wegmans, NGI, Festival Foods, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Lowes Foods, Coborn’s, Sobeys, Weis Markets and more.
Based in Austin, Upshop provides a SaaS platform designed to streamline forecasting, ordering, production and inventory optimization processes for food retailers. The company works with more than 450 retailers and 50,000 stores globally.