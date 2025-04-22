EXCLUSIVE: Why Stakeholders Shouldn’t Be Complacent About FSMA 204
As for what suppliers and retailers should be doing with their extra time, Hannum and Robinson offered some advice. “Data integrity is the problem inside the problem. The industry has to create easy data sharing, and it has to be good data,” Hannum remarked. “We know this because we are actively doing traceability with suppliers, retailers and wholesalers today – we see the data and have a means to vet and validate it and help them remedy problems. There's a lot of work to be done and our advice would be to get started.”
Robinson emphasized that there is positive intent in the industry on working towards better traceability. “I think it’s really about that intensive data layer and accuracy. It’s about using this extension to really know that the data is clean,” she said, noting that clean data offers other benefits. “It's a huge opportunity to add value to your store.”
In the meantime, solution providers like Upshop and ReposiTrak, among many others, are working with their supplier and retail partners to meet them where they are in achieving compliance on the route to data-driven traceability.
One such partner is Capital City Fruit Co. “We’ve been proactively preparing for FSMA 204 by working directly with both our retail and foodservice partners to transmit the required traceability data. Our internal systems are already capable of meeting many of the FSMA data requirements, and we've successfully integrated with key customers ahead of schedule. The extended timeline now gives us a valuable opportunity to bring our entire grower network up to speed — ensuring a fully traceable supply chain from farm to fork,” James Barth, food and occupational safety specialist at that company, told PG. “We're using this time to refine data capture at the source and align all partners with a consistent, compliant process.”
Capital City Fruit has engaged ReposiTrak to help collect, score and share critical tracking data required by FSMA 204.
Barth agreed that industry players can take advantage of the delay to get their proverbial house in order. “Don’t wait. Even with the extra time, FSMA 204 compliance is a heavy lift — especially when onboarding growers and aligning with customer-specific requirements. Traceability isn’t just a software install: it’s a shift in mindset and process across your supply chain,” he declared.