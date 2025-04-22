EXCLUSIVE: Why Stakeholders Shouldn’t Be Complacent About FSMA 204

Delay doesn’t mean dawdle. That’s one way to think about the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to bump the compliance date for the Food Traceability Rule, also known as FSMA 204, by 30 months.

When announcing the extended compliance date for the final rule on traceability, the FDA underscored that the move was intended to give organizations more time to ensure complete coordination across the supply chain. That rationale was echoed by other industry stakeholders, including FMI - The Food Industry Association, which welcomed the opportunity to navigate complexities and mine good data to ensure efficient implementation.

Other food safety experts agree that time over the next two years should be spent wisely, not just for FSMA 204 rule compliance, but for better traceability that benefits all stakeholders. Progressive Grocer recently sat down with Sally Robinson, VP of strategic initiatives at Upshop, and Derrek Hannum, chief customer officer at ReposiTrak. Upshop is an SaaS platform that, among other things, digitizes fresh operations, optimizes inventory and manages omnichannel orders for the entire store; ReposiTrak is a food traceability and regulatory compliance network that leverages an established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform.

“We were hoping there would be a delay because we knew how unprepared the industry was. We have a front row seat to that, and we also know how long it takes, because we have customers who are two and a half years into their traceability journey and still journeying,” Hannum said. “So, the industry needs every bit of the 30 months but they key is that the industry can’t take that time for granted.”

Robinson concurred. “There are still some subsets who haven’t actually started doing the work or really digging into it, so I think that just keeping the momentum will be important.”

Robinson and Hannum reiterated the importance of finding ways to best maintain records containing key data elements and unlocking the ability to track down to the lot level. “This is a massive effort to modernize the supply chain and I think what you see right now is that the large chains were moving faster than the FDA anyway and still are,” Hannum observed. “But there are some inherent challenges in certain parts of the industry that have less to do with cooperation levels and willingness and more to do with complexity and the challenge of a complex supply chain. Produce and seafood for example, are really complex supply chains.”