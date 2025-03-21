Grocery Industry Supports FDA’s Extension of Food Traceability Rule Compliance Date
The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing independent supermarket retailers, also expressed its support for the extension.
“Disproportionately impacting smaller grocers, the traceability rule’s original timeline was nearly impossible to meet across the vast and dynamic food system,” observed Stephanie Johnson, group VP government relations at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “It quickly added exorbitant costs and operational complexity, threatening grocers’ ability to serve their communities effectively. The FDA’s decision to delay compliance provides much-needed relief for independent grocers, who would have been forced to pass these burdensome costs on to consumers.”
Continued Johnson: “NGA remains committed to working with the FDA and federal regulators to ensure our nation’s food safety policies are fair, effective, and practical for businesses of all sizes.”
Consumer packaged goods companies likewise approved of the agency’s action.
“Safety is the consumer packaged goods industry’s No. 1 priority,” the Washington, D.C.-based Consumer Brands Association, a trade organization representing the CPG industry, noted in a statement. “In order to protect public health, it’s imperative that the Traceability Rule be implemented in an effective and efficient manner and allows the time for cost implementation and compliance. The makers of America’s household brands are committed to adhering to the rule while continuing to rapidly effectuate recalls and facilitate traceback investigations.”
A warning note was sounded, however, by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit advocacy group.
While observing that the news would be hailed “by some members of the grocery store industry, which has lobbied President Trump to delay and gut the rule,” CSPI Director of Regulatory Affairs Sarah Sorscher cautioned: “In the year 2025, the United States has access to some of the best technology in the world for keeping track of products moving through the food system, yet we still have a hard time figuring out where a bag of lettuce came from and getting contaminated peanut butter off the shelves. This rule, when fully implemented, will shed new light on the inner workings of our food system. Unfortunately, this delay will only serve to keep the public in the dark.”