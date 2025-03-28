 Skip to main content

Boar’s Head Fills Chief Food Safety Officer Role

Natalie Dyenson has extensive experience in retail, foodservice and food production
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Boar's Head Brand, a provider of premium delicatessen foods, has appointed Natalie Dyenson its new chief food safety officer, effective May 12. Dyenson will spearhead the company's food safety program, leveraging her extensive expertise to ensure the integrity of Boar's Head products. 

She succeeds Frank Yiannas, a former deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who was brought in by Boar’s Head to serve as its interim chief food safety advisor last year following the company's involvement in a deadly listeria outbreak that affected all of its liverwurst products.

Dyenson brings nearly three decades of experience in food safety to Boar's Head, marked by a proven track record of developing and implementing robust food safety programs. Her deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, industry best practices and innovative food safety technologies will be useful in reinforcing Boar's Head's commitment to consumer safety and well-being.

Prior to joining the company, Dyenson was the chief regulatory and food safety officer for the International Fresh Produce Association. Her career also includes leadership roles as VP of food safety and quality at Dole Food Co., as well as significant positions at Walmart and Walt Disney World. Her experience also spans roles at Silliker, Kash n' Karry Supermarkets, and Harris Teeter.

"I am honored to join Boar's Head, a company with a long-standing reputation for quality and a dedication to high standards," said Dyenson. "I am passionate about ensuring the safety of our food supply, and I look forward to working with the team at Boar's Head to further enhance its food safety programs and maintain the trust of consumers."

"We are delighted to welcome Natalie Dyenson to the Boar's Head family," added Frank Carzo, chief human resources officer. "Her expertise and unwavering dedication to food safety perfectly align with our mission to provide consumers with premium, trustworthy products. We look forward to benefiting from Natalie's leadership as we further elevate our already stringent food safety protocols and reinforce our commitment to excellence."

This hire follows a series of food safety initiatives taken across the organization, including:

  • Upgrading to processes that provide additional layers of protection as part of its transition to USDA's Alternative 2 Listeria Control Requirements
  • Increasing use of environmental monitoring and analysis technologies
  • Strengthening sanitation protocols
  • Retraining teams at all facilities
  • Piloting advanced supply chain visibility with battery-free smart tags 

The company also established an independent Food Safety Advisory Council. Led by Yiannas, the council includes three other distinguished food safety experts who provide a wealth of collective expertise: David Acheson, M.D., F.R.C.P., who founded a global food safety consulting group; Mindy Brashears, Ph.D., a leading food safety expert and academic; and Martin Wiedmann, Dr. med. vet., Ph.D., a renowned food microbiologist and academic.

Dyenson will work closely with the council on continuous innovations and enhancements to the company's safety and quality processes.

Sarasota , Fla.-based Boar's Head Brand was founded in 1905. What started with just a few products has grown to more than 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus, snacking and foodservice items.

