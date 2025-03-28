Boar’s Head Fills Chief Food Safety Officer Role
"We are delighted to welcome Natalie Dyenson to the Boar's Head family," added Frank Carzo, chief human resources officer. "Her expertise and unwavering dedication to food safety perfectly align with our mission to provide consumers with premium, trustworthy products. We look forward to benefiting from Natalie's leadership as we further elevate our already stringent food safety protocols and reinforce our commitment to excellence."
This hire follows a series of food safety initiatives taken across the organization, including:
- Upgrading to processes that provide additional layers of protection as part of its transition to USDA's Alternative 2 Listeria Control Requirements
- Increasing use of environmental monitoring and analysis technologies
- Strengthening sanitation protocols
- Retraining teams at all facilities
- Piloting advanced supply chain visibility with battery-free smart tags
The company also established an independent Food Safety Advisory Council. Led by Yiannas, the council includes three other distinguished food safety experts who provide a wealth of collective expertise: David Acheson, M.D., F.R.C.P., who founded a global food safety consulting group; Mindy Brashears, Ph.D., a leading food safety expert and academic; and Martin Wiedmann, Dr. med. vet., Ph.D., a renowned food microbiologist and academic.
Dyenson will work closely with the council on continuous innovations and enhancements to the company's safety and quality processes.
Sarasota , Fla.-based Boar's Head Brand was founded in 1905. What started with just a few products has grown to more than 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus, snacking and foodservice items.