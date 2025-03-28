Boar’s Head Fills Chief Food Safety Officer Role

Boar's Head Brand, a provider of premium delicatessen foods, has appointed Natalie Dyenson its new chief food safety officer, effective May 12. Dyenson will spearhead the company's food safety program, leveraging her extensive expertise to ensure the integrity of Boar's Head products.

She succeeds Frank Yiannas, a former deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who was brought in by Boar’s Head to serve as its interim chief food safety advisor last year following the company's involvement in a deadly listeria outbreak that affected all of its liverwurst products.

Dyenson brings nearly three decades of experience in food safety to Boar's Head, marked by a proven track record of developing and implementing robust food safety programs. Her deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, industry best practices and innovative food safety technologies will be useful in reinforcing Boar's Head's commitment to consumer safety and well-being.

Prior to joining the company, Dyenson was the chief regulatory and food safety officer for the International Fresh Produce Association. Her career also includes leadership roles as VP of food safety and quality at Dole Food Co., as well as significant positions at Walmart and Walt Disney World. Her experience also spans roles at Silliker, Kash n' Karry Supermarkets, and Harris Teeter.

"I am honored to join Boar's Head, a company with a long-standing reputation for quality and a dedication to high standards," said Dyenson. "I am passionate about ensuring the safety of our food supply, and I look forward to working with the team at Boar's Head to further enhance its food safety programs and maintain the trust of consumers."