More Grocery Suppliers Boost Traceability Tech with ReposiTrak Collab

ReposiTrak, which offers integrated, cloud-based solutions for food traceability, regulatory compliance, risk management and supply chain solutions, is boosting its grocery supplier partnerships. The company announced that it has added 50 suppliers to its traceability network.

The additions come as retailers and suppliers got some breathing room with the 30-month extension to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) traceability compliance deadline. The suppliers now working with ReposiTrak can exchange required Key Data Elements for each Critical Tracking Event in their supply chains as they work towards meeting the FSMA traceability mandates. According to the provider, the network does not require additional hardware or software, and suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

[RELATED: ReposiTrak, Upshop Form Strategic Partnership]

“We help detect and resolve traceability data errors and ensure that the data suppliers share is clean and accurate,” stated Randy Fields, ReposiTrak’s chairman and CEO. “Whether a retailer requires data in a specific format or structure, we make it simple for suppliers to deliver exactly what’s needed. It’s a streamlined approach that saves time and builds trust and transparency across the supply chain.”

ReposiTrak reported that its new clients include manufacturers across several categories, ranging from a maker of small-batch ice cream to a nearly 50-year-old condiment brand. Earlier this month, the company shared that it is bringing on 60 new cheese suppliers to its network.